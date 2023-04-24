Ribbon Communications Inc.: kölbi Negocios Leverages Ribbon Connect to Seamlessly Deliver Microsoft Teams Phone Capabilities for Business Customers

Cloud-based solution offers frictionless Direct Routing based deployments for businesses of any size

PLANO, Texas, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and help protect their networks today announced that kölbi Negocios, a Costa Rica based Grupo ICE company that offers cutting-edge electricity and telecommunications solutions, has deployed Ribbon Connect for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing.





"Today's companies must contend with new ways of working that require access to flexible and comprehensive collaboration solutions. Our long-standing partnership with Ribbon offers us the confidence and knowledge to provide our customers with the right solution for these types of challenges," said Vera Bonilla, ICE Digital Solutions and Technology Manager.

Luis Diego Abarca, kölbi Negocios Telecommunications Manager added, "Ribbon Connect allows us to simplify our customers' access to Microsoft Teams Phone capabilities, providing on the go users with access to business phone calls so they can stay connected with customers and partners at all times."

Ribbon Connect for Direct Routing streamlines the process of turning Teams into the office phone system, reducing cost and complexity. Designed to ease the burden on IT departments, Ribbon Connect includes intuitive menus that simplify tasks such as adding equipment calls to user profiles, automating configuration steps, modeling session border controller (SBC) services, and integrating with existing IP-PBXs or cloud-based Unified Communication solutions.

"We are pleased to support kölbi Negocios in deploying Ribbon Connect, allowing them to offer a differentiated solution to companies that adopt Teams Phone and securing their leadership position in the Costa Rican market," added Dave Shier, Ribbon's Vice President of Sales for CALA. "kölbi Negocio's customers will benefit from a faster and better deployment experience that is designed to reduce configuration errors while enabling Teams users to be more engaged and productive."

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

