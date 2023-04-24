Palo Alto Networks Named CNAPP Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan for Its Comprehensive, Purpose-built Security Solutions and Market-leading Position

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud secures organizations' applications from code to cloud with real time visibility and threat prevention capabilities

SAN ANTONIO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) industry and, based on its findings, recognized Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud with the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award. The company is a global cybersecurity leader known for its integrated security platforms, with flagship products such as next-generation firewall (NGFW), secure access service edge (SASE), Prisma Cloud, and Cortex which includes endpoint and security operations solutions. Palo Alto Networks is one of the first vendors in the market that can provide a full-stack CNAPP that delivers all security aspects for cloud-native applications throughout the application development lifecycle, from code to cloud.





Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud is a platform that delivers continuous, real-time visibility and threat prevention for cloud development and production environments. Securing over 7 billion cloud assets and 2.5 million workloads and processing over 1 trillion events daily, Prisma Cloud is designed to deliver cloud protection at scale, and can secure a large breadth of multi-cloud environments. The CNAPP pioneer has solidified its position as a market leader in the cloud-native security market through a combination of organic innovations and best-of-breed technologies. As a result, Palo Alto Networks provides comprehensive security solutions to protect critical workloads, applications, and data in the cloud, positioning it as a market leader for holistic cloud-native security.

According to Anh Tien Vu, Industry Principal, Global Cybersecurity Research, Frost & Sullivan, "Prisma Cloud distinguishes itself from other CNAPP solutions by offering a platform that covers five critical cloud security areas, providing organizations with best-in-class security across the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC). Palo Alto Networks' prevention-focused approach to cloud security as a point of differentiation from many other emerging CNAPP providers that primarily provide visibility and compliance checks for risk management, with limited capability for prevention control."

Palo Alto Networks creates deeper and more strategic partnerships to bring its entire portfolio to more customers. The company has established strategic alliances with leading cloud service providers (AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud); ecosystem leaders (HashiCorp and Red Hat); and global system integrators, channel partners, and distributors. Palo Alto's strong technological capabilities, innovation, and support enhance customer satisfaction and experience, driving engagement and loyalty among existing customers and attracting new ones globally.

"Palo Alto Networks is one of the first vendors in the market that can provide a full-stack CNAPP, Prisma Cloud, that delivers all security aspects for cloud-native applications throughout the application development lifecycle from code to cloud. Apart from that, its excellent customer purchase and service experience increases customer confidence and satisfaction, leading to consistent revenue growth over the past few years," added Vu. With its leadership focus, best practices implementation, and strong financial and overall performance, Palo Alto Networks earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Company of the Year Award in the CNAPP industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence, in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership, in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

