Montag, 24.04.2023
Kursexplosion: Der komplette Gamechanger zu Wochenbeginn…
WKN: A1C6JV | ISIN: DK0060252690 | Ticker-Symbol: 3P7
Tradegate
24.04.23
13:09 Uhr
87,40 Euro
+1,86
+2,17 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
PANDORA A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PANDORA A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,0687,1814:35
87,0687,1614:35
GlobeNewswire
24.04.2023 | 14:10
87 Leser

(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Pandora A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq as per 26
April 2023 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. 



ISIN:         DK0060252690           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Pandora              
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 95,500,000 shares (DKK 95,500,000)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        6,500,000 shares (DKK 6,500,000) 
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  89,000,000 shares (DKK 89,000,000)
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      PNDORA              
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     77855               
---------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66
