JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, April 24
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 March 2023 was as follows:
|Company Name
|Date
|NAV per Ordinary Share
|JZ Capital Partners Limited
|31 March 2023
|$ 4.10
The Company's annual results for the year ended 28 February 2023 are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.
JZCP's NAV at 31 March 2023 is $4.10 per share ($4.08 per share at 28 February 2023), the increase in NAV of 2 cents per share is due to net fx gains of 2 cents and income of 1 cent offset by expenses and finance costs of (1) cent.
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 March 2023:
US$'000
Assets
Private Investments 260,817
Cash and cash equivalents 101,474
Other receivables 114
Total Assets 362,405
Liabilities
Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 2027 43,728
Other liabilities 1,116
Total liabilities 44,844
Net Asset Value 317,561
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share$4.10
.