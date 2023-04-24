Anzeige
Montag, 24.04.2023
24.04.2023 | 14:12
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 24

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 March 2023 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited 31 March 2023 $ 4.10

The Company's annual results for the year ended 28 February 2023 are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.

JZCP's NAV at 31 March 2023 is $4.10 per share ($4.08 per share at 28 February 2023), the increase in NAV of 2 cents per share is due to net fx gains of 2 cents and income of 1 cent offset by expenses and finance costs of (1) cent.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 March 2023:

US$'000

Assets

Private Investments 260,817

Cash and cash equivalents 101,474

Other receivables 114

Total Assets 362,405

Liabilities

Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 2027 43,728

Other liabilities 1,116

Total liabilities 44,844

Net Asset Value 317,561

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share$4.10

© 2023 PR Newswire
