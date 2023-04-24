TSX Venture Exchange to Provide Growth to Existing Shareholder Base and International Expansion in Support of Corporate Growth Initiatives

Corsicana, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2023) - Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C Environmental " or the "Company"), a leading environmental technologies firm, announced today that it has received conditional approval to list its shares of common stock on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"). The listing is subject to the Company fulfilling certain requirements of the TSX-V in accordance with the terms of its conditional approval letter. Upon completion of the final listing requirements, the Company expects to be listed on the TSX-V as a Tier 1 Industrial, Technology, or Life Sciences Issuer under the symbol "MEEC".

In support of this pending listing on the TSX-V, the Company has appointed a new Chief Financial Officer, Greg Powell, effective March 1, 2023.

Mr. Powell has experience with both large and small-scale international operations in multiple sectors, including mining and technology, is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Certified General Accountant, and a Certified Fraud Examiner, and has been awarded the Fellowship in the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Powell's full bio is available under the Investor's section of the Company's website on the Corporate Profile, Management Team Page: https://ir.me2cenvironmental.com/management-team.

"Enhancing our financial profile is a strategic enterprise that has been long underway," stated Richard MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer of ME2C Environmental. "This pending listing onto the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, one of the largest in North America, is an exciting milestone for our company and our shareholders. ME2C's listing with the TSX-V will allow the expansion of our strong Canadian shareholder base and attract new investors both across North America and beyond. This international growth is a key component of corporate initiatives that are now in progress.

Continued MacPherson, "Our Company is excited to welcome Mr. Powell during this auspicious time within our company's growth. With our pending listing on the TSX-V, the appointment of a Toronto-based CFO reinforces our position in the Canadian marketplace. Mr. Powell's expertise in both the Canadian financial market and with major stock exchanges will provide the necessary financial leadership as we work toward increasing shareholder value. With a strong existing management team, and the addition of Greg Powell and focused accounting leadership, ME2C is well-positioned for solid expansion that is expected to continue," concluded MacPherson.

About ME2C® Environmental

ME2C Environmental is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME2C's leading-edge mercury emissions technologies and services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. ME2C Environmental is a trade name of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. For more information, please visit http://www.me2cenvironmental.com/.



Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the ability to satisfy the conditions to listing on the TSX-V; the loss of major customers; dependence on availability and retention of key suppliers; changes, or lack of changes, in environmental regulations; risks related to advancements in technologies; lack of diversification in the Company's business; risks related to intellectual property, including the ability to protect intellectual property and the success of the ongoing patent litigation; competition risks; changes in demand for coal as a fuel source for electricity production; ability to retain key personnel; business interruptions as a result of COVID-19; absence of a liquid public market for our common stock; share price volatility; and, the potential that dividends may never be declared. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. ME2C Environmental does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in ME2C Environmental's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ME2C Environmental Contact:

Stacey Hyatt

Corporate Communications

ME2C Environmental

Main: 614-505-6115 x-1001

Direct: 404-226-4217

shyatt@me2cenvironmental.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Jessica Butt

IR Representative

Adelaide Capital

Direct: 416-844-6202

jessica@adcap.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163480