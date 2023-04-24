Results of voluntary takeover offer of Clevon Investors AS

Clevon Investors AS, registry code 16686123, registered address Reinu tee 48, Viljandi, Viljandi county 71020, e-mail address info@clevoninvestors.com (hereinafter the Issuer) made on 31st March 2023 to the current shareholders of Clevon AS, registry code 16472103 (hereinafter Clevon), a voluntary takeover offer in order to take over their shares (hereinafter the Offer) with the objective of concentrating at least 90% + 1 of all Clevon shares in the hands of the Issuer. The Issuer allowed up to 3,544,427 shares of Clevon to be exchanged in the course of the Offer against the same number of shares of the Issuer. The Offer ended on 21st April 2023 at 4:00 p.m. During the offer, a total of 1,511,848 shares of the Issuer were subscribed, which will be exchanged against 1,511,848 shares of Clevon. All the Issuer's shares subscribed in the course of the Offer will be distributed to Clevon shareholders who participated in the Offer in the full amount. Settlement of the Offer is scheduled to take place on or about 25th April 2023. Clevon shares, that will be exchanged against the shares of the Issuer as the result of the Offer, form 5.09% of the share capital of Clevon. After the settlement of the Offer, the Issuer will own approximately 93.15% of all Clevon shares. In the future, the Issuer may offer the opportunity to exchange Clevon shares for the Issuer's shares to the extent that the Offer was not fully subscribed. For more information, please contact: Arno Kütt Chairman of the Management Board of Clevon Investors AS info@clevoninvestors.com