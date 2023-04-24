The "Germany Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 100+ KPIs Covering Market Size by Sector X Use cases X Technology, Business and Consumer Spend, NFT Spend Q1 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Metaverse industry in Germany is expected to grow by 36.4% on an annual basis to reach US$5,397.3 million in 2023.

The Metaverse industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 31.4% during 2023-2030. The Metaverse Spend Value in the country will increase from US$3,957.2 million in 2022 to reach US$19,033.8 million by 2030.

The metaverse ecosystem has been growing rapidly in Germany amid the growing interest in emerging technology. From fashion designers to law firms, more individuals and businesses are seeking to boost their presence in the virtual world.

While Philipp Plein, the German-fashion designer, bought a large plot of land in Decentraland for approximately US$1.4 million, Gleiss Lutz, one of the major law firms in Germany, announced the launch of a metaverse office in July 2022. The growing investment in the space will keep driving innovation and market growth in Germany. Consequently, The publisher maintains a robust growth outlook for the sector over the next three to four years.

National railway operator is planning to build an industrial metaverse to improve on-time arrivals in Germany

As firms continue to innovate and develop robust metaverse infrastructure, new use cases are emerging every quarter in the space. In Germany, the national railway operator, Deutsche Bahn, announced the implementation of the industrial metaverse, with the aim to boost operational efficiency and improve on-time arrivals in the country, The firm plans to build its entire 25,000-mile railway network to improve on-time arrivals.

In 2021, the firm had an on-time arrival rate of 75%, and this year it is planning to reach 80%. The delay in arrivals is not only affecting the reputation of the firm but is resulting in mounting losses as well.

One-hour late arrival means that passengers are entitled to a 25% refund, whereas a two-hour late arrival results in a 50% refund. This is having a severe impact on the revenue for the firm.

The industrial metaverse will provide the firm with a photorealistic and physically accurate emulation of the entire railway network. This will assist Deutsche Bahn to figure out the problems, thereby assisting the firm to make fixes and updates faster.

Germany-based sports brands are launching metaverse experiences for their shoppers in the country

The competition in the retail space has intensified over the last few years. As a result, firms are innovating with customer shopping journey to gain competitive advantage over others. The emergence of metaverse has presented German brands with a way to create immersive shopping experiences.

In September 2022, Puma, a German sports firm, announced the launch of its metaverse platform, Black Station, which aims to offer an immersive experience to shoppers. Notably, the platform features exclusive non-fungible tokens with limited edition redeemable physical sneakers.

Before Puma forayed into the metaverse world, Germany's Adidas Originals also launched avatars for the metaverse. In April 2022, the firm introduced a personality-based AI-generated avatar creation platform in collaboration with Ready Player Me. Users can create and animate their avatars, while also digitally trying on and purchasing the sneakers from the metaverse collection.

From the short to medium-term perspective, more consumer-focused brands are expected to foray into the metaverse, as the demand for innovative experiences continues to grow among shoppers across the country.

German metaverse firms are joining the Dubai metaverse strategy to further innovate in the sector

In the Middle East, Dubai announced a metaverse strategy to draw top talent and businesses innovating in the sector. With the Dubai Metaverse Strategy expected to drive significant investment in innovative startups, German firms are seeking to become a part of the growing metaverse ecosystem in the Middle East.

In July 2022, METAYO, a German-based metaverse firm, announced that it will join the Dubai Metaverse Strategy to collaborate on building innovative software solutions. The firm also joined the Metaverse Standards Forum, an organization that includes various firms, startups, and groups, to build global standards in interoperability and security for the rising spatial communications platform.

As the global metaverse industry continues to gain rapid momentum, the publisher expects more such tech firms, based in Germany, to expand their global presence through strategic collaborations. This will also support the growth of the metaverse ecosystem in Germany, thereby driving innovation in the sector over the next three to four years.

Scope

Germany Metaverse Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Total Spend Value Trend Analysis

Business Spend Value Trend Analysis- Consumer Spend Value Trend Analysis

Germany Metaverse Business Spend by Sector Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Retail Industry

Technology Telecommunications Industry

Financial Services Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Travel and Hospitality Industry

Media Entertainment Industry

Training Education Industry

Real Estate Industry

Health Wellness Industry

Other

Germany Business Spend on Metaverse by Use Case Application, 2021-2030

Retail (Marketing Advertising, Commerce, Operations Training)

Technology Telecommunications (Marketing Advertising, Commerce, Operations Training)

Financial Services (Marketing Advertising, Commerce, Operations Training)

Manufacturing (Marketing Advertising, Commerce, Operations Training]

Travel and Hospitality (Marketing Advertising, Commerce, Operations Training)

Media Entertainment (Marketing Advertising, Commerce, Operations Training)

Training Education (Marketing Advertising, Commerce, Operations Training)

Real Estate (Marketing Advertising, Commerce, Operations Training)

Health Wellness (Marketing Advertising, Commerce, Operations Training)

Other (Marketing Advertising, Commerce, Operations Training)

Germany NFT Spend by Sector Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Retail Industry

Technology Telecommunications Industry

Financial Services Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Travel and Hospitality Industry

Media Entertainment Industry

Training Education Industry

Real Estate Industry

Health Wellness Industry

Other Industry

Germany Business Spend on Metaverse by Technology

By Technology

Retail Industry

Technology Telecommunications

Financial Services

Manufacturing Industry

Travel and Hospitality

Media Entertainment

Training Education

Real Estate

Health Wellness

Other

Germany Spend on Metaverse by Platform

Desktop

Mobile

Headset

Germany Ecommerce Spend on Metaverse by Sector (Gross Merchandise Value), 2021-2030

Retail Shopping

Travel and Hospitality

Online Food Service

Media Entertainment

Health Wellness

Technology Products Services

Other Industries

Germany NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

NFT -Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

NFT Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

NFT Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Germany NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets, 2021-2030

NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Germany Consumer Spend on Metaverse by Device, 2021-2030

Desktop

Mobile

Digital Gadgets

Germany Consumer Spend on Metaverse by Hardware Devices, 2021-2030

AR (Augmented Reality)

VR (Virtual Reality)

MR (Mixed Reality)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bqmhqg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005488/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900