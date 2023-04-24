NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Updates to Price Limits for Swedish Derivatives (104/23)

Effective Monday, May 1, 2023, price variation parameters used for determining price limits on Nasdaq Derivatives Markets, will be updated for all Swedish index and single stock derivatives. The changes are made to keep thresholds aligned with new market maker obligations coming into effect on the same date. The new price parameters can be found in an attachment to this notice. More information on pre-trade controls and price limits can be found in the Market Model & Functionality for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets available at the Derivatives Rules webpage. For further information concerning this exchange notice, members may contact their respective Nasdaq account manager or product manager Joakim Fernlund, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Joakim Fernlund Product Manager, Equity Derivatives Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1137087