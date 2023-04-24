Anzeige
24.04.2023
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Updates to Price Limits for Swedish Derivatives (104/23)

Effective Monday, May 1, 2023, price variation parameters used for determining
price limits on Nasdaq Derivatives Markets, will be updated for all Swedish
index and single stock derivatives. 

The changes are made to keep thresholds aligned with new market maker
obligations coming into effect on the same date. The new price parameters can
be found in an attachment to this notice. 

More information on pre-trade controls and price limits can be found in the
Market Model & Functionality for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets available at the
Derivatives Rules webpage. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice, members may contact
their respective Nasdaq account manager or product manager Joakim Fernlund,
telephone +46 8 405 60 00. 



Nasdaq Derivatives Markets



Joakim Fernlund          
Product Manager, Equity Derivatives

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1137087
