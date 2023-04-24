Anzeige
24.04.2023 | 14:38
Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.: Inspira Technologies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Las Vegas

RA'ANANA, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN)(NASDAQ:IINNW) (the "Company" or "Inspira Technologies"), a company aiming to revolutionize acute respiratory care, has announced today that Joe Hayon, President and Co-Founder of Inspira Technologies, will present at the 2023 Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas this week on Wednesday at 14:30 CST, April 26, 2023.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023
Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Time: 14:30 CST
Webcast URL Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47994

If you would like to attend the Inspira Technologies' presentation please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Joe invites you for a 1x1 virtual meeting with during the month of May.
Please schedule a meeting using this link https://calendly.com/joe-1552/30min.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

About Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical technology company in the respiratory treatment arena. The Company has developed a breakthrough Augmented Respiration Technology (INSPIRA ART), designed to rebalance patient oxygen saturation levels. This technology potentially allows patients to remain awake during treatment while reducing the need for highly invasive, risky, and costly mechanical ventilation systems that require intubation and medically induced coma. The Company's products have not yet been tested or used in humans and has not been approved by any regulatory entity.

For more information, please visit our corporate website: https://inspira-technologies.com

For more details:
US Public Relations and Investor Relations
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies Inc.
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
Or 407-491-4498
IINN@redchip.com

MRK-ARS-052

SOURCE: Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. LTD. via SNN Network

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750850/InspiraTM-Technologies-to-Present-at-the-Planet-MicroCap-Showcase-2023-on-Wednesday-April-26-2023-in-Las-Vegas

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.