Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.: Inspira Technologies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Las Vegas

RA'ANANA, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN)(NASDAQ:IINNW) (the "Company" or "Inspira Technologies"), a company aiming to revolutionize acute respiratory care, has announced today that Joe Hayon, President and Co-Founder of Inspira Technologies, will present at the 2023 Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas this week on Wednesday at 14:30 CST, April 26, 2023.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Time: 14:30 CST

Webcast URL Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47994

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

About Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical technology company in the respiratory treatment arena. The Company has developed a breakthrough Augmented Respiration Technology (INSPIRA ART), designed to rebalance patient oxygen saturation levels. This technology potentially allows patients to remain awake during treatment while reducing the need for highly invasive, risky, and costly mechanical ventilation systems that require intubation and medically induced coma. The Company's products have not yet been tested or used in humans and has not been approved by any regulatory entity.

For more information, please visit our corporate website: https://inspira-technologies.com

