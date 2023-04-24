Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2023) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, is pleased to announce that, in cooperation with an industry plant protein company, it is participating in a bid to acquire the assets of Merit Functional Foods ("Merit").

In association with Burcon, an industry participant has submitted a bid to acquire Merit's assets. If successful, the parties intend to restart the facility and together, strive to reach profitability. As Burcon expects there to be competing bids, there is no assurance that the bid will be accepted by the Receiver. In accordance with the sales process dates set out by the appointed receiver, PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc, LIT., Burcon expects to further update the market when there is a material development with respect to Merit's sales process.

Commenting on the receivership's sales process, Kip Underwood, Burcon's chief executive, said: "We are pleased to participate in the bidding process for the Merit facility. We firmly believe that Burcon's technologies and process expertise are fundamental to the Merit facility's future profitability. We continue to execute against our strategic themes: 1. Identifying additional revenue streams; 2. Getting closer to markets/customers; and 3. Securing greater influence of the manufacture of our technology. We are proud of our team for working relentlessly to capitalize on this opportunity in a short amount of time. We look forward with optimism to the outcome of the Merit sales process."

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages. Our proteins exhibit superior functionality, taste and nutrition, making them ideal ingredients for food formulators. With over two decades of experience, Burcon has amassed an extensive patent portfolio covering its novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp and sunflower seeds, among other plant sources. Burcon is striving to become a vertically integrated provider of specialty plant-based protein solutions that deliver on health, nutrition and sustainability. Supporting the growing trend towards a plant-based diet, Burcon is developing premium protein ingredients that we believe are better for you and better for the planet. For more information, visit www.burcon.ca.

