Planet MicroCap LLC: Keynotes, Educational Panels and 77 Companies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS on April 25-27, 2023 at the Horseshoe Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Planet MicroCap presents the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS taking place on April 25-27, 2023, where 77 MicroCap public and private companies will be presenting at the Horseshoe Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.
Event website: www.PlanetMicroCapShowcase.com
The Planet MicroCap Showcase begins on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 with the "MicroCap Investing Workshop" starting at 12:00pm PST and featuring well-known financial influencers, investors, fund managers, and key opinion leaders, followed by 77 MicroCap public and private company presentations on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, and 1x1 meetings on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
If you would like to attend and participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here to attend this IN-PERSON CONFERENCE and book 1x1 meetings with presenting companies: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup
The "MicroCap Investing Workshop" and Full Agenda are available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda
On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the following issuers will be presenting their companies. Below are the webcasting links to view those presentations if you can't attend the showcase live. Please note that the MamaManicni's presentation will be VIRTUAL ONLY, and will broadcast on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00am PST.
|Company
|Exchange: Symbol
|Webcast Link
|Adamas One Corp.
|NASDAQ: JEWL
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47996
|Alpha Cognition
|TSX-V: ACOG
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47987
|Altigen - "Top Tier" Track with Maj Soueidan,GeoInvesting.com
|OTCQB: ATGN
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47972
|Assertio Holdings - Fireside Q&A with Scott Weis, Semco Capital
|NASDAQ: ASRT
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48027
|Aurora Spine Technologies
|TSX-V: ASG / OTCQB: ASAPF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47995
|Avenir Wellness Solutions
|OTCQB: CURR
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48017
|AYRO, Inc.
|NASDAQ: AYRO
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47982
|BION Environmental Services
|OTCQB: BNET
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48004
|BK Technologies - Fireside Q&A with Scott Weis, Semco Capital
|NYSE American: BKTI
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48064
|Boardwalktech
|TSX-V: BWLK / OTCQB: BWLKF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48037
|Bragg Gaming (BRAG)
|NASDAQ: BRAG / TSX: BRAG
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48128
|Cloud Dx
|TSX-V: CDX / OTCQB: CDXFF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48001
|Covalon Technologies
|TSX-V: COV / OTCQX: CVALF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47976
|CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. - Top Tier" Track with Maj Soueidan,GeoInvesting.com
|OTCQB: CRMZ
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47971
|Crexendo, Inc. - Top Tier" Track with Maj Soueidan,GeoInvesting.com
|NASDAQ: CXDO
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47997
|Culpeo Minerals Ltd.
|ASX:CPO / OTCQB:OTCRF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48042
|DATA Communications Management - Top Tier" Track with Maj Soueidan,GeoInvesting.com
|TSX: DCM / OTCQX: DCMDF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48071
|Deveron Corp
|TSX-V: FARM
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48028
|Direct Digital Holdings
|NASDAQ: DRCT
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48011
|DMG Blockchain Solutions
|TSX-V: DMGI / OTCQB US: DMGGF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48002
|Envela Corporation - Q&A with Ryan Irvine
|NYSE American: ELA
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48035
|EnviroGold Global Limited
|CSE: NVRO / OTCQB: ESGLF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47984
|Fingermotion, Inc.
|NASDAQ: FNGR
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48018
|Galaxy Gaming
|OTCQB: GLXZ
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48024
|Geodrill - Q&A with Ryan Irvine
|TSX: GEO / OTCQX: GEODF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48034
|Global Crossing Airlines, Inc.
|NEO: JET / OTCQB: JETMF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48141
|Gold Bull Resources
|TSX-V: GBRC / OTCQB: GBRCF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48074
|Headwater Gold
|CSE: HWG / OTCQB: HWAUF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47977
|HeartSciences
|NASDAQ: HSCS
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47983
|Hemosure, Inc.
|Private Company
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48075
|Heritage Global - "Top Tier" Track with Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com
|NASDAQ: HGBL
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47975
|Hydreight Technologies
|TSX-V: NURS / OTCQB: HYDTF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48013
|Ideal Power
|NASDAQ: IPWR
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48043
|IGC Pharma
|NYSE American: IGC
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48000
|Indaptus Therapeutics
|NASDAQ: INDP
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48012
|Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.
|NASDAQ: IKT
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48069
|Inspira
|NASDAQ: IINN
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47994
|InTouch Insight - "Top Tier" Track with Maj Soueidan,GeoInvesting.com
|TSX-V: INX / OTCQX: INXSF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47973
|Issuer Direct Corporation
|NYSE American: ISDR
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48019
|Kraken Robotics
|TSX-V: PNG / OTCQB: KRKNF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47993
|LFTD Partners - "Top Tier" Track with Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com
|OTCQB: LIFD
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47974
|LiveWorld
|OTC: LVWD
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47986
|LogicMark
|NASDAQ: LGMK
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48003
|MAIA Biotechnology, Inc.
|NYSE American: MAIA
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48067
|MamaMancini's
|NASDAQ: MMMB
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48044
|Med-X, Inc.
|Private Company
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48025
|Nutriband, Inc.
|NASDAQ: NTRB
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48068
|NuZee, Inc.
|NASDAQ: NUZE
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48127
|OneSoft Solutions
|TSX-V: OSS / OTCQB: OSSIF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48033
|Paramount Gold
|NYSE American: PZG
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47981
|Permex Petroleum
|CSE: OIL / OTCQB: OILCF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48015
|Pioneer Power Solutions
|NASDAQ: PPSI
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48021
|Precision Optics
|NASDAQ: POCI
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48066
|Pressure Biosciences
|OTCQB: PBIO
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48014
|ProPhase Labs
|NASDAQ: PRPH
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48038
|Quantum Energy
|OTC: QREE
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48172
|QuoteMedia, Inc.
|OTCQB: QMCI
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48032
|Ra Medical Systems
|NYSE American: RMED
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48029
|Sabio Holdings
|TSX-V: SBIO / OTCQX: SABOF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48005
|Satori Resources
|TSX-V: BUD
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48073
|Society Pass
|NASDAQ: SOPA
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48007
|Sostravel.com
|OTCQB: SOSAF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48063
|SPENN Technology
|NASDAQ Copenhagen: SPENN / OTCQX: SPNNF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48275
|Staffing 360 Solutions
|NASDAQ: STAF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47978
|Tantalus
|TSX: GRID
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48036
|Tarena International, Inc.
|NASDAQ: TEDU
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48022
|The Beachbody Company, Inc.
|NYSE: BODY
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48020
|Thunder Gold Corp.
|TSX-V: TGOL
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47980
|Treasury Metals
|TSX: TML / OTCQX: TSRMF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48072
|UGE International
|TSX-V: UGE / OTCQB: UGEIF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48039
|Victory Square Technologies
|CSE: VST / OTCQX: VSQTF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47979
|Viomi Technology
|NASDAQ: VIOT
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48009
|Vision Marine
|NASDAQ: VMAR
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48040
|Viva Gold Corp.
|TSX-V: VAU / OTCQB: VAUCF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48142
|VolitionRx
|NYSE American: VNRX
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47985
|Wishpond Technologies
|TSX-V: WISH / OTCQX: WPNDF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47992
|Zyversa Therapeutics
|NASDAQ: ZVSA
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48008
We would like to thank our VEGAS 2023 sponsors for their support:
Lead Sponsors
Acuitas Investments
Bancroft Capital
GeoInvesting.com
Lucosky Brookman
Lytham Partners
Marcum LLP
Precious Metals Summit
Spartan Capital
Gold Sponsors
CORE IR
Datavault Holdings
Eventus Advisory Group
FKBR
Glendale Securities
Issuer Direct Corporation
Keystone Financial
PULLP
Socialsuite
Sophic Capital
The Money Channel NYC
Exhibitor Sponsors
Acorn Management Partners
Adelaide Capital
Alpha Wolf Trading
Assurtrak
B. Riley Securities
Baldwin Risk Partners
Chatham Harbor Capital
Churchwell Insurance Agency
Colonial Stock Transfer
Concord Private Jet
Coral Capital Advisors
Darrow Associates
Edgar Agents
Electro Filings
FNK IR
Gateway Investor Relations
Greentree Financial Group
Harbor Access
Hayden IR
Independent Investment Research
Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC
Kreit & Chiu CPA LLP
MarcumAsia
MSK
MZ Group
OTC Markets Group
PondelWilkinson
Porter LeVay & Rose
QuoteMedia
R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc.
Ridgewood Investments
Rivemont Investments
Scottsdale Capital Advisors
Securitize
SheppardMullin
Skyline Corporate Communications
SLS Group
Smallcap Discoveries
The Basile Law Firm
Upstream
Venture Law Corporation
Weinberg & Company
Y H & C Investments
About Planet MicroCap
Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia, publishing financial news and events company covering the MicroCap market. Since 1998, Planet MicroCap continues to cultivate an active and engaged community of folks that are interested in learning about and staying ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.
Planet MicroCap
info@snnwire.com
