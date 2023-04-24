Planet MicroCap LLC: Keynotes, Educational Panels and 77 Companies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS on April 25-27, 2023 at the Horseshoe Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Planet MicroCap presents the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS taking place on April 25-27, 2023, where 77 MicroCap public and private companies will be presenting at the Horseshoe Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Event website: www.PlanetMicroCapShowcase.com

The Planet MicroCap Showcase begins on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 with the "MicroCap Investing Workshop" starting at 12:00pm PST and featuring well-known financial influencers, investors, fund managers, and key opinion leaders, followed by 77 MicroCap public and private company presentations on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, and 1x1 meetings on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

If you would like to attend and participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here to attend this IN-PERSON CONFERENCE and book 1x1 meetings with presenting companies: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

The "MicroCap Investing Workshop" and Full Agenda are available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the following issuers will be presenting their companies. Below are the webcasting links to view those presentations if you can't attend the showcase live. Please note that the MamaManicni's presentation will be VIRTUAL ONLY, and will broadcast on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00am PST.

Company Exchange: Symbol Webcast Link Adamas One Corp. NASDAQ: JEWL https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47996 Alpha Cognition TSX-V: ACOG https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47987 Altigen - "Top Tier" Track with Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com OTCQB: ATGN https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47972 Assertio Holdings - Fireside Q&A with Scott Weis, Semco Capital NASDAQ: ASRT https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48027 Aurora Spine Technologies TSX-V: ASG / OTCQB: ASAPF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47995 Avenir Wellness Solutions OTCQB: CURR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48017 AYRO, Inc. NASDAQ: AYRO https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47982 BION Environmental Services OTCQB: BNET https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48004 BK Technologies - Fireside Q&A with Scott Weis, Semco Capital NYSE American: BKTI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48064 Boardwalktech TSX-V: BWLK / OTCQB: BWLKF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48037 Bragg Gaming (BRAG) NASDAQ: BRAG / TSX: BRAG https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48128 Cloud Dx TSX-V: CDX / OTCQB: CDXFF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48001 Covalon Technologies TSX-V: COV / OTCQX: CVALF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47976 CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. - Top Tier" Track with Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com OTCQB: CRMZ https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47971 Crexendo, Inc. - Top Tier" Track with Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com NASDAQ: CXDO https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47997 Culpeo Minerals Ltd. ASX:CPO / OTCQB:OTCRF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48042 DATA Communications Management - Top Tier" Track with Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com TSX: DCM / OTCQX: DCMDF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48071 Deveron Corp TSX-V: FARM https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48028 Direct Digital Holdings NASDAQ: DRCT https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48011 DMG Blockchain Solutions TSX-V: DMGI / OTCQB US: DMGGF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48002 Envela Corporation - Q&A with Ryan Irvine NYSE American: ELA https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48035 EnviroGold Global Limited CSE: NVRO / OTCQB: ESGLF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47984 Fingermotion, Inc. NASDAQ: FNGR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48018 Galaxy Gaming OTCQB: GLXZ https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48024 Geodrill - Q&A with Ryan Irvine TSX: GEO / OTCQX: GEODF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48034 Global Crossing Airlines, Inc. NEO: JET / OTCQB: JETMF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48141 Gold Bull Resources TSX-V: GBRC / OTCQB: GBRCF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48074 Headwater Gold CSE: HWG / OTCQB: HWAUF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47977 HeartSciences NASDAQ: HSCS https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47983 Hemosure, Inc. Private Company https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48075 Heritage Global - "Top Tier" Track with Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com NASDAQ: HGBL https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47975 Hydreight Technologies TSX-V: NURS / OTCQB: HYDTF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48013 Ideal Power NASDAQ: IPWR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48043 IGC Pharma NYSE American: IGC https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48000 Indaptus Therapeutics NASDAQ: INDP https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48012 Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. NASDAQ: IKT https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48069 Inspira NASDAQ: IINN https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47994 InTouch Insight - "Top Tier" Track with Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com TSX-V: INX / OTCQX: INXSF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47973 Issuer Direct Corporation NYSE American: ISDR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48019 Kraken Robotics TSX-V: PNG / OTCQB: KRKNF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47993 LFTD Partners - "Top Tier" Track with Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com OTCQB: LIFD https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47974 LiveWorld OTC: LVWD https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47986 LogicMark NASDAQ: LGMK https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48003 MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. NYSE American: MAIA https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48067 MamaMancini's NASDAQ: MMMB https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48044 Med-X, Inc. Private Company https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48025 Nutriband, Inc. NASDAQ: NTRB https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48068 NuZee, Inc. NASDAQ: NUZE https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48127 OneSoft Solutions TSX-V: OSS / OTCQB: OSSIF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48033 Paramount Gold NYSE American: PZG https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47981 Permex Petroleum CSE: OIL / OTCQB: OILCF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48015 Pioneer Power Solutions NASDAQ: PPSI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48021 Precision Optics NASDAQ: POCI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48066 Pressure Biosciences OTCQB: PBIO https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48014 ProPhase Labs NASDAQ: PRPH https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48038 Quantum Energy OTC: QREE https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48172 QuoteMedia, Inc. OTCQB: QMCI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48032 Ra Medical Systems NYSE American: RMED https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48029 Sabio Holdings TSX-V: SBIO / OTCQX: SABOF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48005 Satori Resources TSX-V: BUD https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48073 Society Pass NASDAQ: SOPA https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48007 Sostravel.com OTCQB: SOSAF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48063 SPENN Technology NASDAQ Copenhagen: SPENN / OTCQX: SPNNF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48275 Staffing 360 Solutions NASDAQ: STAF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47978 Tantalus TSX: GRID https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48036 Tarena International, Inc. NASDAQ: TEDU https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48022 The Beachbody Company, Inc. NYSE: BODY https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48020 Thunder Gold Corp. TSX-V: TGOL https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47980 Treasury Metals TSX: TML / OTCQX: TSRMF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48072 UGE International TSX-V: UGE / OTCQB: UGEIF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48039 Victory Square Technologies CSE: VST / OTCQX: VSQTF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47979 Viomi Technology NASDAQ: VIOT https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48009 Vision Marine NASDAQ: VMAR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48040 Viva Gold Corp. TSX-V: VAU / OTCQB: VAUCF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48142 VolitionRx NYSE American: VNRX https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47985 Wishpond Technologies TSX-V: WISH / OTCQX: WPNDF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47992 Zyversa Therapeutics NASDAQ: ZVSA https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48008

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia, publishing financial news and events company covering the MicroCap market. Since 1998, Planet MicroCap continues to cultivate an active and engaged community of folks that are interested in learning about and staying ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space. If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

