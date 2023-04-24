Arc Innovation at Sheba Medical Center and Rhino Health Collaborate To Accelerate AI-Powered Innovation Across the Healthcare Industry While Preserving Patient Privacy

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / ARC Innovation at Sheba Medical Center and Rhino Health proudly announce a strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating AI-powered innovation across the healthcare industry using cutting edge privacy-preserving techniques, such as edge computing and federated learning (FL).

The potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare industry is frequently emphasized by industry leaders as well as by the media, with applications ranging from clinical decision support systems (CDSS) to drug discovery and drug development in biopharma R&D as well as population health management (PHM). To achieve this potential, however, healthcare AI developers need access to large sets of sufficiently diverse patient data to ensure that AI models are generalizable and can perform well across different patient populations. Privacy, security and intellectual property concerns make these datasets hard to create, and as a result, healthcare AI has not yet lived up to its potential. Privacy-preserving techniques such as edge computing and federated learning can help AI developers overcome many of these challenges by allowing for tighter data governance and improved privacy posture, all with data remaining at rest behind data custodian firewalls at all times. With this background, we are excited to announce this collaboration between ARC and Rhino, which will use such novel techniques (via the Rhino Health Platform, RHP) to spearhead progress in healthcare AI.

ARC Innovation at Sheba Medical Center is uniquely positioned to enhance patient outcomes and shape the future of healthcare by accelerating the development of AI-powered tools and implementing data-driven methodologies. As Israel's largest hospital and a pioneer in digital health records for over two decades, Sheba provides a wealth of resources for AI developers and researchers to create robust models, improving patient care, clinical quality, and safety in a scalable and efficient manner. The ARC network supports a wide range of global collaborations, increasingly becoming a focal point for digital health advancements and establishing itself as a healthtech thought leader. This innovative nexus fosters the growth of numerous healthtech startups, exerting a positive impact on healthcare systems worldwide.

The Rhino Health Platform (RHP) is the world's leading end-to-end industry-grade distributed computing and federated learning platform. The RHP allows developers to harmonize data, conduct exploratory analysis, review data quality, train and validate models, and monitor model performance post-deployment on multiple distributed data sources - all while leaving data at rest behind institutional firewalls. By supporting the MLOps workflow end-to-end in a distributed manner, the RHP is changing the way healthcare AI developers work, unlocking the power of distributed computation by addressing long-standing pain points and providing developers a single scalable platform to undertake their work on. In turn, allowing computation to move to the edge lets developers move away from the cumbersome data centralization efforts of the past, which were typically slowed down by onerous material transfer agreements and other administrative overhead, towards more flexible and nimble data collaborations that let the data custodian remain in control at all times.

Leading experts in health data science from Sheba and Rhino Health will collaborate to explore the potential of the RHP as a superior alternative to traditional methods for privacy-preserving computation. By ensuring patient privacy and mitigating re-identification risks using these cutting edge technologies, this collaboration will harness the latest advancements in machine learning (ML to improve healthcare outcomes, ushering in a new era of data-driven, precise care.

"ARC drives healthcare innovation through data-driven initiatives. We are excited to partner with Rhino Health and leverage their cutting-edge federated learning platform to provide safe and responsible access to sensitive clinical data, to unleash a new era of impactful innovation. Together, we will drive meaningful change, leverage ARC's global network of partners, and realize our shared vision of a brighter future for healthcare," said Eyal Zimlichman, MD, Chief Transformation Officer and Chief Innovation Officer at Sheba Medical Center & Director and Founder of ARC Innovation.

"We are honored for the opportunity to work with the highly respected team at ARC Innovation at Sheba Medical Center. Sheba has created an incredible ecosystem for innovation, and are exemplars of the members of Rhino Health's global network of forward-thinking institutions," said Ittai Dayan, MD, MPH; co-founder & CEO of Rhino Health.

About Rhino Health

Rhino Health offers healthcare organizations and data scientists an end-to-end distributed computing platform, which enables data collaboration while protecting patient data privacy. Rhino Health's Platform uses federated learning, leaving data at rest at each site, thus lowering the barrier to wider adoption of AI in healthcare and making multi-site collaboration seamless. Users can tap into a network of over twenty leading medical centers around the world, centrally performing data pre-processing, harmonization, model training & validation, and results analysis with no data ever leaving any medical center's firewall. The Rhino Health Platform is being used in a variety of disciplines including neurology, oncology, pediatrics, and radiology. The company is headquartered in Boston, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv.

https://www.rhinohealth.com

About ARC Innovation

ARC encompasses a global ecosystem that aims to develop, pilot, and roll out game-changing solutions. It prioritizes innovations in digital health as its main change vehicle and fosters an open innovation environment. Our goal is to have a meaningful, measurable impact on healthcare by 2030. To this end, we unite leading academic medical centers with innovative startups and strategic industry partners to promote accelerated development and implementation through the sharing of data and streamlined collaborations. Together we will change the future of health. https://arc.sheba.co.il/

