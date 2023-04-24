National Parks Conservation Association's 2023 National Park Week Gift Guide

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Each of these gifts is available from brands that engage and inspire others to advocate for our public lands - check out the full guide here.

For the park frequenter who loves to show off their pride for parks

Do you know a national park lover whose space could use a pick-me-up? Help them show off their park pride with items from Huckberry - including candles inspired by parks such as Zion and Joshua Tree, park guides from Maine to Yosemite, and glasses and decanters that commemorate some of America's best-known peaks such as Denali and the Grand Tetons.

How does this support NPCA's mission?

As part of their commitment to ensuring parks are protected, Huckberry is donating 10% of the purchase price of qualifying national park-inspired items to NPCA during National Park Week, from April 22, 2023, to April 30, 2023.**

For Yellowstone's biggest fan (who also has a taste for bourbon)

As NPCA's largest annual corporate partner*, Yellowstone Bourbon is committed to the permanent protection of our national parks. Created the same year Yellowstone National Park was designated, their Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey borrows its moniker from America's very first national park.

Perfect for the bourbon lover with a penchant for exploring, this bourbon is a great addition to any collection. Also, be sure to keep an eye out - beginning National Park Week, a special edition NPCA collector's label will be available at retailers nationwide!

How does this support NPCA's mission?

From developing a video series about park advocates who inspire others to take action, to their efforts to support the Yellowstone community in the wake of 2022's devastating floods, Yellowstone Bourbon is dedicated to doing their part to protect our public lands. Since 2018, Yellowstone Bourbon has donated nearly $500,000 to NPCA. Learn more about our work together.

For the park traveler who wears their love for parks on their sleeve

HOMAGE's National Park Collection is perfect for the park enthusiast both on and off the trail. With soft, lightweight tees and cozy hoodies, they'll have the perfect park-inspired apparel to wear no matter the weather, and you'll feel good giving a gift that gives back.

How does this support NPCA's mission?

HOMAGE believes in the importance of protecting places of unparalleled natural wonder and historical significance. That's why 5% of the purchase price of every T-shirt or hoodie from HOMAGE's National Park Collection gives back to NPCA!**

For the explorer who dreams of visiting every national park

Wondery's Parks of the USA Bucket List Water Bottle (also available in Ocean blue) is a fun and interactive gift to inspire even the most ambitious traveler to never stop exploring our national parks. For each new park they visit, they can add a sticker to their bottle and use blank spaces to inspire them to start planning their next park trip.

How does this support NPCA's mission?

Wondery aims to empower women in the outdoors and support a diverse community of outdoor enthusiasts. They've invited NPCA to join special events and workshops, engaging participants in local campaign efforts to support our shared mission of ensuring our parks are protected for future generations. As part of this commitment, 3% of the purchase price of each Parks of the USA Bucket List Water Bottle sold will be donated to NPCA, beginning April 19, 2023!**

For the park champion who wants to show their love for parks

Give them a gift that lets them show off their support for national parks with Pura Vida's Protect Our Parks Bracelet. With each item handcrafted by artisans, the bracelets are a great, subtle way for them to always have our parks top of mind.

How does this support NPCA's mission?

Pura Vida supports a variety of nonprofits, allowing consumers to proudly wear products emblematic of the causes they champion. For each Protect Our Parks bracelet sold, Pura Vida will donate 5% of the purchase price to NPCA** to strengthen and protect our parks for future generations.

For the tiniest national park lovers

Start their love of national parks young with items from NPCA's kids and babies collection!

From onesies that declare that they are park advocates to child-size tees and hoodies, there's something to fit every aspiring park protector!

How does this support NPCA's mission?

Purchases from NPCA's store support NPCA and our mission to inspire the next generation of park advocates to explore and protect our public lands. Get your littles started early!

For the park enthusiast always searching for the perfect pairing

Looking for a gift for a park lover who enjoys wine? Raise a glass to National Park Week with Gamble Family Vineyards' 2022 Emma Claire Rosé, or The Mill Keeper's 2020 White Wine or 2019 Red Wine. All make perfect companions for everyday adventures.

They'll also love trying Pine Ridge Vineyard's 2022 Chenin Blanc + Viognier White Blend. The versatile wine pairs well with a variety of dishes and occasions, whether they're unwinding from a full day of national park adventures or planning for the next one.

How do these items support NPCA's mission?

The Gamble family has been dedicated to sustainability at their own properties, and within the Napa community, for generations. Their land conservation efforts are complemented by environmentally conscious vineyard methods and ongoing commitment to sustainable land management programs. For each bottle of 2022 Emma Claire Rosé sold through Gamble Family Vineyard's tasting room and website from April 22 to 29, 2023, Gamble Family Vineyards will donate 5% of the purchase price to NPCA in support of national park protection.**

With a mantra of honoring the past and inspiring the future, The Mill Keeper is committed to introducing the importance of park protection to new audiences, inspiring a new generation of environmental stewards. From March 20 to June 21, 2023, 5% of the purchase price of each bottle of The Mill Keeper's 2020 White Wine and 2019 Red Wine will be donated to NPCA** to fight threats to our public lands and ensure our national parks are protected and preserved for generations to come.

In addition to employing sustainable winemaking practices such as water and energy conservation programs, Pine Ridge Vineyards partners with NPCA to support our public lands and national parks. Beginning on Earth Day and the start of National Park Week on April 22, 2023, Pine Ridge will donate $50 for each 9LE case sold using the code "PARKS" to NPCA through July 31, 2023.**

For the park lover who's dreaming of their next park-inspired home improvement project

Bring the palate of your favorite parks into your home with tile colors inspired by Arches, Joshua Tree, Rocky Mountain and more. Headquartered in California, Fireclay Tile offsets 100% of their carbon emissions and utilizes 100% renewable electricity as part of their dedication to sustainability.

How does this support NPCA's mission?

Fireclay Tile, the first B-Corp certified tile company, donates 1% of the purchase price of each thin-glazed brick to NPCA to support the protection and preservation of our national parks.**

For the avid reader looking for the perfect coffee table book

Help your favorite bookworm learn more about national park protection and give their tablescape a beautiful focal point with this hardcover book that celebrates the first 100 years of NPCA.

How does this support NPCA's mission?

When you purchase a book published by NPCA, you're supporting our more than 100 years of effort to provide a strong future for national parks and the millions of Americans who have - and will in the future - enjoy them.

For the park advocate who has everything

Not sure what to get that person who seems to have everything? With an NPCA membership, they'll get our member luggage cubes to welcome them to our NPCA family, plus four issues of our award-winning National Parks magazine.

How does this support NPCA's mission?

When you become an NPCA member, you're directly supporting NPCA and our over 100 years of effort to provide a strong future for national parks and the millions of Americans who have - and will in the future - enjoy them.

*Based on donations committed during NPCA's fiscal year 2023.

**View our cause marketing disclosures and for more information on how NPCA benefits from the sale of partner products/services.

