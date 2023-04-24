Impact Fusion International Inc.: Impact Fusion International's SGP+ Featured on TWILA on YouTube

NAPOLEONVILLE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / "This Week in Louisiana Agriculture" (TWILA) has released a video featuring Impact Fusion's SGP+ . Over the past several months Impact Fusion International Inc. has been conducting trials of its SGP+ Alternative Proprietary Formulation for Beef and Dairy Cattle on multiple herds in Texas and Louisiana. A clip of the interview with the Company's CEO Marc Walther and ranchers currently using our SGP+ brand can be seen at www.twilatv.org and on our Twitter site @ImpactfusionI

This Week in Louisiana Agriculture, the creation of former Louisiana Farm Bureau Public Relations Director and TWILA Host Regnal Wallace, can be seen on 18 broadcast and cable stations across Louisiana and nationally on RFD-TV. TWILA is one of the longest-running television programs produced in Louisiana. The segment aired on Saturday April 22,2023.

Three ranchers from Louisiana and Texas have confirmed through their own experiences that when SGP+ is applied as a technology under closely monitored ration management, they witnessed the following results:

Improved overall health and wellness of heifers.

Improved health and wellness of progeny born within herds.

Improved estrous cycle amongst heifers.

Reduction in the quantity of high-priced feed stocks and high-energy "junk-food" fed to heifers (e.g., grains, hay, supplements, chicken waste, candy fall-off, etc.)

Reduction in the quantity of manure and urine produced as well as the concentration of ammonia smell in urine along with less burping and runny, gaseous manure.

Reduction in antibiotic application and other medications.

Additionally, one rancher in Texas is noting that not only is there no smell to manure, that there is now an absence of flies on the manure as well as larvae in the patties. This development has been added to the list of positive results being monitored, studied, and documented with pictures, videos, and written commentary. The IFUS scientific team has created plausible explanations for these observations and are adding additional focus to validate these findings.

"The Company is confident in the efficacy of its proprietary brand SGP+ animal supplement and is dedicated to addressing the animal feed crisis in America," stated Marc Walther CEO.

The segment is scheduled to air on national RFD- TV and can be found on these stations: https://www.twilatv.org/showtimes

Any ranchers and farmers interested in learning more about the Company's SGP+ brand as it relates to application to your herds please contact Marc Walther, CEO of Impact Fusion at 1-800- 775-4130 or at impactfusionintl@gmail.com

Please visit our website at https://www.impactfusionbrands.com/nutri-mastic-2/ for more information about our proprietary formula Nurti-Mastic.

About Impact Fusion International Inc.

Impact Fusion International, Inc. is in the business of marketing products in the "Health and Wellness" sector of all international markets. It is the company's mission to invent, develop and market these proprietary products worldwide for the health and well-being of humans and animals.

Updates can be found at the official Impact Fusion Twitter account @impactfusionl

