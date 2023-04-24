Regulatory News:

The Combined Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Vivendi (Paris:VIV) shareholders was held today at L'Olympia in Paris under the chairmanship of Yannick Bolloré with a quorum of 69.89% of shareholders present or represented.

The shareholders approved all 32 resolutions presented to the AGM on an ordinary and extraordinary (requiring a two-thirds majority) basis.

The AGM appointed Sébastien Bolloré as a member of the Supervisory Board and renewed Cyrille Bolloré's term of office as a member of the Supervisory Board, each for a period of four years.

The AGM also approved the distribution of an ordinary cash dividend of €0.25 per share with respect to fiscal year 2022. The ex-dividend date will be April 25, 2023, and payment will be made as from April 27, 2023.

The Supervisory Board welcomes the increase in positive votes on some resolutions related to the say on pay. It will re-examine the situation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and the members of the Management Board who have operational roles within the group's main businesses following consultation with the Corporate Governance, Nominations and Remuneration Committee. Vivendi will pursue its dialogue with proxy advisory firms and its shareholders.

Details of the votes and the video recording of the AGM are available on the group's website: https://www.vivendi.com/en/shareholders-investors/shareholders-meeting/.

About Vivendi

About Vivendi Since 2014, Vivendi has been building a world-class content, media and communications group. The group owns leading, highly complementary assets in television and movies (Canal+ Group), communications (Havas), publishing (Editis), magazines (Prisma Media), video games (Gameloft) and live entertainment and ticketing (Vivendi Village). It also owns a global digital content distribution platform (Dailymotion). Vivendi's various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. Vivendi is committed to the environment and aims to help mitigate climate change by adopting an approach aligned with the 2015 Paris Agreements. In addition, the group is helping to build more open, inclusive and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education and its businesses, and increasing awareness of 21st -century challenges and opportunities. www.vivendi.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005562/en/

Contacts:

Vivendi