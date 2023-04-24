Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Size to Grow USD 156680 Million By 2028 With a CAGR of 7.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market is Segmented by Type (Cold Chain Logistics, Non-Cold Chain Logistics), by Application (Ground Transportation, Shipping, Air Transport): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Category.





Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Pharmaceutical Logistics market size is estimated to be worth USD 102660 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 156680 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.3% during the review period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of the Pharmaceutical Logistics Market:

During the forecast period, factors including expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, rising demand for reverse logistics in that industry, and expansion of international trade activities are predicted to propel the growth of the worldwide pharmaceutical logistics market. Additionally, the business of pharmaceutical logistics is anticipated to benefit in the near future from the rise in demand for pharmaceutical medications that must be stored at specific temperatures and from RFID technology for pharmaceutical logistics.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF PHARMACEUTICAL LOGISTICS MARKET

During the projected period, the market growth is anticipated to be aided by the strict government rules for maintaining a correct temperature for pharmaceutical items that are extremely sensitive to temperature. The companies are being helped to improve the effectiveness, connection, and safety of transport cargoes thanks to the increased implementation of telematics in cold chain pharmaceutical logistics. This factor is expected to drive the growth of Pharmaceutical logistics

The focus is shifting to cell and gene therapies as the pharmaceutical business develops. As a result, there is a higher need for more sophisticated storage options. With temperature-sensitive items in the market, the necessity for temperature monitoring in the pharmaceutical and healthcare cold chain industry is rapidly expanding. Additionally, the required temperature varies depending on the particular pharmaceutical substance. The main factor requiring cold chain monitoring solutions is the degradation of medicine or vaccine life under temperature changes encountered in the supply chain. This factor is expected to drive the growth of Pharmaceutical logistics.

Pharmaceutical companies are putting more emphasis on the sensitivity and quality of their products. The demand for specialized transportation and storage is caused by factors including the development of sophisticated biologically based medicines and the shipping of hormone treatments, vaccinations, and complex proteins that require specialist handling. The part of the healthcare logistics sector that is growing the fastest is the temperature-controlled transportation of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. The pharmaceutical logistics market is expanding due to the rising demand for efficient cold-chain logistics services to protect the quality of goods.

The need for effective reverse logistics services is increased by the fact that pharmaceuticals transported from healthcare facilities to reverse logistics businesses are categorized as solid waste and must be labeled as hazardous before transit. Unsalable and outdated drug products are returned to producers for credit or disposal through the reverse distribution procedure. The disposal of used medical products can be assisted by reverse logistics services for pharmacies, hospitals, manufacturers, and distributors, among other pharmaceutical end users. Pharmaceutical companies are developing reverse logistics infrastructure as government regulations for the disposal of medical wastes tighten. Leading technological firms participating in the intelligent commerce network have been given contracts by the military department for pharmaceutical reverse distribution services.

PHARMACEUTICAL LOGISTICS MARKET SHARE

The greatest consumption region is North America, which accounts for roughly 37% of global consumption. Europe is the second-largest consumption region after North America, accounting for 31% of global consumption.

The market share leaders in this sector are Deutsche Post DHL, UPS, Kuehne + Nagel, FedEx, DB Group, DSV, and SF Express, among others, with roughly 15% of the market.

Key Companies:

Deutsche Post DHL

UPS

Kuehne + Nagel

FedEx

DB Group

DSV

SF Express

Nippon Express

Panalpina

CH Robinson

Kerry Logistics

CEVA

Yusen Logistics

World Courier

VersaCold

Air Canada Cargo

Agility

