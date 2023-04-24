First North Denmark: DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S will be admitted to trading as per 26 April 2023. New shares are issued due to a private placement. ISIN: DK0061540770 ------------------------------------------------------- Name: DonkeyRepublic Holding ------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 15,465,136 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,021,349 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 17,486,485 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: DKK 5.73 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 223811 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DONKEY ------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Clearwater International