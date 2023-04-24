Botanical Extracts Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 10.86 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Botanical Extracts Market By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic & Personal Care), By Geographic Scope & Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Botanical Extracts Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Botanical Extracts Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 5.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10.86 Billion by the end of the forecast period.





Botanical Extracts Market Driven by Increased Demand in Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals

The global botanical extracts market is set to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. Botanical extracts are derived from various plant materials and are known for their unique flavors, scents, and therapeutic properties. They are used extensively in the cosmetics industry for derma protection and regeneration, anti-inflammation, moisturizing, and hair care, among others. In the pharmaceutical industry, they are used for their medicinal value in treating several diseases, providing an alternative to allopathic medicines.

According to Verified Market Research experts, the demand for botanical extracts is set to increase even further as people become more aware of the possible side effects of allopathic drugs. As a result, the demand for medicines with fewer side effects has increased, and botanical drugs have proven to be effective in actively replacing allopathic medicines. This trend is expected to continue, providing a significant opportunity for key players in the botanical extracts market.

Some of the key players in the botanical extracts market include Frutarom, Ransom Natural Ltd, PT, INDESSO AROMA, Blue Sky Botanics Ltd., Haldin, and Dohler. These players are expected to focus on product benchmarking and SWOT analysis, key development strategies aimed at expanding their market share and increasing their customer base.

The market for botanical extracts is diverse, and materials used for botanical extracts include whole, fragmented, or cut plants, plant exudates, algae, fungi, and lichens. These materials undergo various processes such as pressing, squeezing, extraction, fractionation, distillation, concentration, drying up, and fermentation to produce botanical extracts.

In conclusion, the global botanical extracts market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by increased demand in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. Key players in the market are expected to leverage product benchmarking and SWOT analysis to gain a competitive edge and expand their market share.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Botanical Extracts Market into Application, And Geography.

Botanical Extracts Market, by Application

Food & Beverages



Pharmaceutical



Cosmetic & Personal Care



Others





Botanical Extracts Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

