LogicMark, Inc.: LogicMark Launches Medical Alert Devices in Amazon's U.S. Store

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) (the "Company"), a provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and technology for the growing care economy, today announced that some of the medical alert devices in its portfolio and accessories are now available for purchase in Amazon's U.S. store .



Today's healthcare system and medical security devices are not equipped to support the rapidly growing care economy and 'silver tsunami.' Caretakers, including those in the 'sandwich generation,' and the aging population deserve innovation and access to these devices to guarantee their independence, peace of mind and the ability to live freely.

"Our mission at LogicMark is to let people lead a life with dignity and independence, and in order to do this in a bigger way we need to meet our customers where they are and give them more access to our products," said LogicMark CEO, Chia-Lin Simmons. "Offering our products in the Amazon store is a natural next step and extension of our distribution channels. We're proud and excited to be able to reach more customers and bring peace of mind to the one in four millennials, and the more than half of genX 'sandwich generation' caretakers in the U.S."

LogicMark products available in the Amazon U.S. store include:

Guardian Alert 911 - Two-way, detachable voice pendant allows users to speak directly with emergency operators.

Two-way, detachable voice pendant allows users to speak directly with emergency operators. Guardian Alert 911 Plus - Two-way, water-proof device that connects users directly with 911 operators in the event of an emergency. Powered by trusted 4G LTE technology, it's untethered from landlines so can be used inside and outside of the home, and has no monthly fees.

Two-way, water-proof device that connects users directly with 911 operators in the event of an emergency. Powered by trusted 4G LTE technology, it's untethered from landlines so can be used inside and outside of the home, and has no monthly fees. Freedom Alert - Two-way voice communication pendant that allows users to connect immediately with family, friends or professional caregivers, as well as 911 operators.

Two-way voice communication pendant that allows users to connect immediately with family, friends or professional caregivers, as well as 911 operators. Medical devices accessories - Including wall communicators, external battery backup units, power adapters, pendant lanyards, and more.

In addition to its Amazon store, LogicMark is partnering with U.S. Monitoring to launch a 24/7 monitored service called LifeSentry . The U.S.-based company provides national wholesale monitoring to security alarm companies to provide reliable monitoring services. Its team of certified trained operators are committed to providing the highest measure of quality and customer service to ensure ultimate protection and peace of mind.

"For more than 20 years, we've provided customers with ultimate protection and the best technology possible," said Robert Forsythe, President of U.S. Monitoring. "We're proud to be able to work with trusted partners like LogicMark who are committed to providing safety, security and freedom to their customers."

With this partnership, LogicMark's LifeSentry customers can speak directly to a central station operator with the touch of a button - 24/7, day or night. In the event of an emergency, customers simply press the button on the LifeSentry pendant or base unit to immediately alert the 24/7 monitoring center, and a trained operator will respond promptly and make sure they get the help they need.

"For years, we've provided unmonitored products so that our customers with fixed income can be protected. With the launch of our new monitored service partnership with U.S. Monitoring, we are moving forward to provide additional layers of service to our customers so that they can speak with a 24/7 trained operator for assistance as well as get help to reach emergency services," added Simmons.

For more information about LogicMark's devices and accessories, visit logicmark.com .

About LogicMark, Inc.

LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform. The Company's devices give people the ability to receive care at home and confidence to age in place. LogicMark revolutionized the PERS industry by incorporating two-way voice communication technology directly into its medical alert pendant and providing this life-saving technology at a price point everyday consumers can afford. The Company's PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration and dealers/distributors. LogicMark has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the Company to distribute its products to federal, state, and local governments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the reverse stock splits described above and the successful execution of the Company's business strategy. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; the Company's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing for its common stock; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.