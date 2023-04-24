Mediaocean positioned as Leader in 2023 SPARK Matrix for AdTech Platforms by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading sales performance management vendors.

Mediaocean, with its omnichannel technology platform, receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Mediaocean as a 2023 Leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global AdTech Platform market.





Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' AdTech Platform market research includes detailed global market analysis, competitive landscape, functional capabilities, and market trends. It aims to provide strategic information for technology vendors to enhance their understanding of the market and support their growth strategies by evaluating different vendors' capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Prakhar Bansal, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Mediaocean's AdTech platform offers an omnichannel advertising solution that enables advertisers to coordinate and manage various ad serving across multiple channels, formats, and devices. The platform offers comprehensive AdTech functionality through Flashtalking along with ad infrastructure solutions including Prisma, Lumina, Ignitia, Aura, and Spectra. The company's AdTech platform continues to deliver value to its customers through its key technology differentiators including integration with connected media channels, advanced analytical tools, identity resolution, and other features to drive improvements in campaign performance". Prakhar added: "With its support for a broad range of use cases, ease of deployment and customer service excellence, Mediaocean has retained its leadership position in the global AdTech market."

Ben Kartzman, Chief Operating Officer at Mediaocean said, "We are honored to be named a leader in the AdTech platform category by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our teams and partnership with our clients. We continue to invest in Flashtalking by Mediaocean to provide the leading global independent primary ad server and personalization technology. Our aim is to support clients at the crossroads where data, personalized creative and unbiased measurement intersect with expertise, service and a deep partner ecosystem to drive successful digital marketing." Ben added: "As the omnichannel imperative for advertisers and agencies continues to take hold, we have expanded our dynamic creative optimization and activation capabilities within Flashtalking to incorporate social platforms. We are also strengthening the integrations between Flashtalking and Mediaocean's scaled ad infrastructure products to enable AI and automation that meets the moment for our industry."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines advertising technology (AdTech) Platforms as a "set of software tools and technologies for planning, executing, automating, and managing digital advertisements across digital channels, including search, social, display, OTT, mobile, video, and others to optimize ad campaign performance. Ad Tech often includes a variety of analytics tools that enable publishers to increase their advertising revenue and advertisers to optimize ROI through effective campaigns towards reaching the target audience and gathering customer insights. An ad tech platform combines the entire advertising ecosystem that involves buying, selling, tracking, analyzing, and optimizing digital ads and campaign performance. The platform consists of several tools and technologies, including supply-side platforms, demand-side platforms, ad networks, and ad servers."

