COLUMBIA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Farmers and Merchants Corporation (OTC Pink: FFMH), the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, today announced high-single-digit growth in net income and double-digit growth in adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2023 compared with 2022.

Key highlights of First Farmers' results for the first quarter of 2023 include:

Net income rose 9.0% to $4.0 million from $3.7 million for the year-earlier quarter. Net income per common share increased 10.6% to $0.94 from $0.85 in the first quarter of 2022. Net income decreased 20.2% from $5.0 million, or $1.17, per common share, reported in the fourth quarter of 2022;

Adjusted net income, which excludes special items, rose 14.9% to $4.4 million, or $1.03 per common share, compared with $3.9 million, or $0.89 per common share, for the year earlier quarter. First quarter adjusted income declined 12.4% from $5 million, or $1.17 per common share, reported in the fourth quarter of 2022 (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section);

Net interest income increased 9.8% to $12.2 million from $11.1 million from the year-earlier quarter but was down 3.9% from $12.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022;

Net loans grew by $7 million, or 2.8% annualized, for the quarter to $964 million;

Uninsured deposits not covered by FDIC insurance were $229 million, or 12.9% of total deposits;

Book value per share increased 13.9% to $25.72 from $22.59 for the fourth quarter of 2022; and

The Company adopted the current expected credit losses ("CECL") methodology during the first quarter of 2023 and did not record any allowance for credit losses during the quarter compared to provision credit for loan and lease losses of $320,000 for the year earlier quarter.

Commenting on the results, Brian K. Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Farmers, said, "Our first quarter 2023 performance represents a solid start with year-over-year growth in earnings, loan growth in line with expectations, stability in deposit levels, and continued strength in our capital position. We reported positive momentum in our book value per share for the second consecutive quarter with the growth rate reaching 30.6% since the third quarter of 2022. The key driver in the improved book value per share is the reduction in our investment portfolio, which is paying down as expected, about $10 million per month for the next two years.

"Despite recent challenges to our industry, our outlook for First Farmers remains positive. We are positioned well for the current economic and banking environment. We are protecting our core deposit base, managing loan risks, maintaining excess liquidity and supporting our strong capital structure. Our deposit base is primarily from consumers and businesses in the markets we serve with about 87% of our total deposits fully insured by the FDIC."

Robert E. Krimmel, Chief Financial Officer, added, "Our net interest income rose 9.8%, or $1.1 million, from the first quarter of last year on the strength of higher interest and fees on loans and income from investment securities that outpaced higher interest expense. Our asset quality also remained solid with no additional provision for credit losses. Non-interest income benefited from growth in trust services fee income that was offset by lower mortgage banking activities as higher interest weighed on mortgage banking activities. Service fees on deposits were down slightly due to our elimination of non-sufficient funds fees and lower consumer overdraft fees per item.

"Our expense controls were instrumental in reducing non-interest expenses for the fifth consecutive quarter-over-quarter comparison. The combination of higher revenues and lower expenses contributed to an almost 500-basis-point improvement in our efficiency ratio to 64.05%, compared with the first quarter of last year. We expect to gain further operating efficiencies as we continue to invest in our digital platforms and the roll-out of a new loan platform that will come online in the second half of this year."

First Quarter 2023 Results of Operations

Net income increased to $4.0 million, up $331,000, or 9.0% from the year-earlier quarter. The improvement in earnings was due to growth in net-interest income of $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 coupled with a decline in noninterest expense of $366,000, offset in part by a reduction in non-interest income of $712,000 from the year-earlier quarter. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a loss on the sale of securities of $183,000 driven by a business decision to sell lower-yielding investments and improve net interest income. Equity securities, recorded at fair value, experienced a decline in value of $351,000 related to the significant increase in interest rates impacting the insurance and banking industry.

Adjusted net income, which excludes special items, rose 14.9% to $4.4 million, up $570,000 from the year-earlier quarter. The increase in adjusted net income was driven by an increase in interest and fees on loans of $2.9 million supported by growth in net loan balances of $81 million compared with the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted non-interest income dropped $182,000 driven by weakness in mortgage banking activities as a result of an increase in mortgage interest rates as the Federal Reserve increased market rates. Adjusted non-interest expense benefited from a decrease in data processing expense of $361,000 and salaries and employee benefits expense of $197,000, offset in part by an increase in software support and other computer expense of $191,000 due to investments in our new loan origination system with a planned rollout during the third quarter of 2023.

Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was down from the sequential fourth quarter by $1.0 million, or 20.2%. The decrease in earnings was driven by growth in deposit interest expense of $680,000 outpacing the growth in interest and fees and loans for the quarter. Service fees on deposits accounts decreased by $256,000 due to the Company's decision to eliminate non-sufficient funds fees and reduce the consumer overdraft fee per item. Recorded losses on the sale of securities and the fair market value adjustment for equity securities reduced non-interest income by $529,000 for the quarter.

For the first quarter of 2023, the balance of securities available-for-sale declined $24 million from the sequential fourth quarter. Securities available-for-sale amortized cost decreased $38 million and was used to fund banking operations for the quarter. The unrealized loss adjustment for securities available-for-sale decreased by $14 million for the quarter as securities values improved due to lower market interest rates compared with the sequential quarter.

For the first quarter of 2023, outstanding loan balances increased $7 million, or 0.7%, from the previous quarter to $964 million and increased $81 million, or 9.1%, from the year-earlier quarter. Total deposits decreased $22 million, or 1.2%, from the sequential fourth quarter to $1.777 billion, and decreased $221 million, or 11%, from the year-earlier quarter. The decline in total deposits during the first quarter of 2023 was due to increased competition for deposit balances. The Company raised deposit interest rates during the first quarter of 2023 to protect deposit balances priced below the marginal funding cost.

Total shareholders' equity increased $13 million due to improvement in the unrealized loss adjustment to the available-for-sale securities portfolio that totaled $10 million, net of tax, for the first quarter of 2023. The improvement in the value of the available-for-sale securities portfolio was driven by a reduction in market interest rates and the overall size of the securities portfolio. Total unrealized losses related to the available-for-sale investment portfolio increased to $94 million compared with unrealized losses of $57 million from the year-earlier quarter but decreased from $108 million from the fourth quarter of 2022. The fair market value of the Company's available-for-sale securities portfolio is adjusted each quarter based on changes in interest rates. Book value per share increased by 13.9% to $25.72 for the first quarter of 2023, which marked the second quarter in a row the Company recorded double-digit growth in the book value per share.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained stable with a slight increase in nonperforming assets to $873,000 that totaled 0.05% of total assets, up from $705,000 or 0.04% from the previous quarter, but down $129,000, or 0.05% of total assets, from the year-earlier quarter. Net recoveries to average loans were 0.00% for the first quarter of 2023 compared with net recoveries of 0.01% for the previous quarter and net recoveries of 0.05% for the year-earlier quarter. No adjustments were made to provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2023 as a result of stable asset quality. The allowance for credit losses represented 0.87% of total loans outstanding for the first quarter of 2023 compared with allowance for loan and lease losses of 0.97% of total loans for the previous quarter and 1.05% for the year-earlier quarter.

On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses: Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (Topic 326), which introduced the CECL methodology. As part of the adoption of CECL, the Company recorded an opening adjustment to decrease allowance for credit losses for loans in the amount of $710,000 and establish a liability for allowance for credit losses for unfunded commitments in the amount of $410,000. The net of tax transitional adjustment increased 2023 opening retained earnings by $215,000.

Capital Management Initiatives

During the first quarter of 2023, First Farmers repurchased 13,365 shares of the Company's common stock in the open market and using privately negotiated transactions at an average price of $28.76 per share with prices ranging from $21.04 to $31.00 per share in accordance with the Company's stock repurchase program. Authorization to repurchase approximately 187,000 shares remains under the current program, which is set to expire in December 2023, unless extended or otherwise completed.

About First Farmers and Merchants Corporation and First Farmers and Merchants Bank

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation is the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, a community bank serving the Middle Tennessee area through 22 offices in seven Middle Tennessee counties. As of March 31, 2023, First Farmers reported total assets of approximately $1.9 billion, total shareholders' equity of approximately $110 million, and administered trust assets of $5.8 billion. For more information about First Farmers, visit us on the Web at www.myfirstfarmers.com under "Investor Relations."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" that represent First Farmers' expectations or beliefs concerning future events and often use words or phrases such as "opportunities," "prospects," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements contained herein represent the current expectations, plans or forecast of First Farmers' and are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on them, whether included in this news release or made elsewhere from time to time by First Farmers or on its behalf. First Farmers disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. First Farmers management uses non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) adjusted net income and (ii) adjusted basic earnings per share, in its analysis of the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the following from net income: securities losses, gain on sale of premises and equipment, one-time digital conversion fees, and the income tax effect of adjustments. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES PRESENTED IN EARNINGS RELEASE (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2022 2023 2022 Total non-interest income $ 2,754 $ 3,466 $ 3,495 Loss on sale of securities 183 - 5 Loss on equity securities 351 - - Gain on sale of premises and equipment (4) - - Adjusted non-interest income $ 3,284 $ 3,466 $ 3,500 Total non-interest expense $ 10,059 $ 10,425 $ 9,912 One-time digital conversion fees - (207) - Adjusted non-interest expense $ 10,059 $ 10,218 $ 9,912 Net income as reported $ 4,013 $ 3,682 $ 5,027 Total adjustments, net of tax1 392 153 4 Adjusted net income $ 4,405 $ 3,835 $ 5,031 Basic earnings per share $ 0.94 $ 0.85 $ 1.17 Total adjustments, net of tax1 0.09 0.04 - Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 1.03 $ 0.89 $ 1.17

(1) The effective tax rate of 26.1% is used to determine net of tax amounts.

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022(1) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 25,563 $ 27,193 Interest-bearing deposits 2,789 1,754 Federal funds sold 123 57 Total cash and cash equivalents 28,475 29,004 Securities: Available-for-sale 786,430 810,591 Held-to-maturity (fair market value $14,554 and $14,162, net of allowance for credit losses of $9 and $0 for the periods presented) 15,068 15,087 Equity securities 2,154 2,505 Loans held-for-sale - - Loans, net of deferred fees 972,093 966,167 Allowance for credit losses (8,497 ) (9,382 ) Net loans 963,596 956,785 Bank premises and equipment, net 31,896 32,140 Bank-owned life insurance 35,945 35,829 Goodwill 9,018 9,018 Deferred tax asset 25,865 30,511 Other assets 15,034 20,819 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,913,481 $ 1,942,289 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 494,472 $ 534,474 Interest-bearing 1,282,515 1,264,154 Total deposits 1,776,987 1,798,628 Accounts payable and other liabilities 21,799 21,996 FHLB borrowings 5,000 25,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,803,786 1,845,624 SHAREHOLDERS' Common stock - $10 par value per share, 8,000,000 shares EQUITY authorized; 4,261,963 and 4,275,328 shares issued and outstanding as of the periods presented 42,620 42,753 Retained earnings 135,902 132,905 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (68,922 ) (79,088 ) Total shareholders' equity attributable to First Farmers and Merchants Corporation 109,600 96,570 Noncontrolling interest - preferred stock of subsidiary 95 95 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 109,695 96,665 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,913,481 $ 1,942,289 (1) Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2022.

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 INTEREST AND Interest and fees on loans $ 11,450 $ 8,587 DIVIDEND Income on investment securities INCOME Taxable interest 2,440 2,364 Exempt from federal income tax 463 509 Interest from federal funds sold and other 48 30 Total interest income 14,401 11,490 INTEREST Interest on deposits 1,822 372 EXPENSE Interest on other borrowings 367 - Total interest expense 2,189 372 Net interest income 12,212 11,118 Provision credit for loan losses - (320 ) Net interest income after provision 12,212 11,438 NON-INTEREST Mortgage banking activities 40 267 INCOME Trust services fee income 1,084 1,066 Service fees on deposit accounts 1,731 1,750 Investment services fee income 105 110 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 116 116 Loss on sale of available-for-sale securities (183 ) - Loss on equity securities (351 ) - Other non-interest income 212 157 Total non-interest income 2,754 3,466 NON-INTEREST Salaries and employee benefits 5,672 5,869 EXPENSE Net occupancy expense 689 662 Depreciation expense 412 454 Data processing expense 490 1,058 Software support and other computer expense 1,038 847 Legal and professional fees 271 301 Audit and exam expenses 186 176 Advertising and promotions 245 203 FDIC insurance premium expense 267 169 Other non-interest expense 789 686 Total non-interest expense 10,059 10,425 Income before provision for income taxes 4,907 4,479 Provision for income taxes 894 797 Net income before non-controlling interest -

dividends on preferred stock of subsidiary 4,013 3,682 Non-controlling interest - dividends on

preferred stock subsidiary - - Net income for common shareholders $ 4,013 $ 3,682 Weighted average shares outstanding 4,273,571 4,317,169 Earnings per share $ 0.94 $ 0.85

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Results of Operations: Interest income $ 14,401 $ 14,256 $ 13,279 $ 12,198 $ 11,490 Interest expense 2,189 1,552 810 505 372 Net interest income 12,212 12,704 12,469 11,693 11,118 Provision credit for loan losses - - - - (320 ) Non-interest income 2,754 3,495 3,526 3,660 3,466 Non-interest expense and non-controlling

interest - preferred stock of subsidiary 10,059 9,920 10,076 9,763 10,425 Income before income taxes 4,907 6,279 5,919 5,590 4,479 Income taxes 894 1,252 1,116 1,052 797 Net income for common shareholders $ 4,013 $ 5,027 $ 4,803 $ 4,538 $ 3,682 Per Share Data: Basic earnings per share $ 0.94 $ 1.17 $ 1.12 $ 1.05 $ 0.85 Book value per share $ 25.72 $ 22.59 $ 19.70 $ 25.30 $ 28.77 Weighted average shares outstanding per quarter 4,273,571 4,290,886 4,301,056 4,313,455 4,317,169 Financial Condition Data and Ratios: Total securities $ 803,652 $ 828,183 $ 842,896 $ 902,742 $ 944,543 Available-for-sale securities, fair market value $ 786,430 $ 810,591 $ 825,293 $ 885,129 $ 926,944 Available-for-sale securities, amortized cost $ 880,890 $ 918,936 $ 944,987 $ 967,235 $ 983,958 Loans, net of deferred fees $ 972,093 $ 966,167 $ 951,279 $ 941,357 $ 891,108 Allowance for credit losses(1) $ (8,497 ) $ (9,382 ) $ (9,383 ) $ (9,386 ) $ (9,388 ) Total assets $ 1,913,481 $ 1,942,289 $ 1,941,415 $ 2,012,409 $ 2,144,206 Total deposits $ 1,776,987 $ 1,798,628 $ 1,833,041 $ 1,880,612 $ 1,998,175 Net interest income, on a fully taxable-

equivalent basis $ 12,456 $ 12,943 $ 12,726 $ 11,956 $ 11,379 Net interest margin 2.67 % 2.69 % 2.61 % 2.46 % 2.43 % Efficiency 64.05 % 60.40 % 62.15 % 62.94 % 68.83 % Asset Quality Data and Ratios: Total nonperforming assets $ 873 $ 705 $ 711 $ 1,635 $ 1,002 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.08 % 0.05 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans(1) 0.87 % 0.97 % 0.99 % 1.00 % 1.05 % Net recoveries to average loans (annualized) 0.00 % (0.01 )% (0.01 )% (0.02 )% (0.05 )% (1)Prior-quarter data presents allowance for loan and lease losses prior to the adoption of the CECL accounting standard on January 1, 2023.

