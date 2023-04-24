LEBANON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LCNB Corp. ("LCNB") (NASDAQ: LCNB) today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Commenting on the financial results, LCNB President and Chief Executive Officer Eric Meilstrup said, "We continue to successfully navigate an extremely fluid operating environment as a result of the community banking values we have followed throughout our history, our prudent focus on risk management, and our commitment to our customers and communities. We believe these core operating principles not only position the bank for success in any economic environment, but also resonate with our customers and support our growth. We ended the quarter with record total assets under management driven by growing customer accounts and record assets within our LCNB Wealth Management group. This drove a 2.7% year-over-year increase in fiduciary income and helped grow non-interest income in the first quarter. I am encouraged by the positive momentum underway at LCNB Wealth Management as we leverage our local approach, growing scale, and expanding relationships."

"LCNB's long history of serving our communities helps us build longstanding relationships with our customers and builds a stable funding base. At March 31, 2023, we had over 60,000 consumer, public fund, small business and non-profit checking and savings accounts with an average balance of approximately $23,000 per account. With a loan-to-deposit ratio of 86.97% and an equity-to-asset ratio of 10.60% at March 31, 2023, we are well capitalized to support our loan portfolio. LCNB's strong liquidity levels also continue to support our share repurchase program and during the first quarter we repurchased 107,028 shares of our common stock," continued Mr. Meilstrup.

"LCNB has a solid foundation of experienced leaders, excellent asset quality, and strong capital levels. We are focused on leveraging this platform to navigate a more challenging and uncertain economic landscape, while continuing to pursue our long-term growth objectives and focus on returning excess capital back to our shareholders," concluded Mr. Meilstrup.

Net income for the 2023 first quarter decreased 8.1% to $4.2 million, compared to $4.5 million for the same period last year. Earnings per basic and diluted share for the 2023 first quarter were $0.37, compared to $0.38 for the same period last year.

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $13.9 million, compared to $14.2 million for the comparable period in 2022. The 2.0% year-over-year decrease for the three-month period was primarily due to higher interest expense associated with the rapid year-over-year increase in the Effective Federal Funds Rate. For the 2023 first quarter, LCNB's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.28%, compared to 3.35% for the same period last year.

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, increased slightly to $3.58 million, compared to $3.55 million for the same period last year. The increase in non-interest income was primarily due to higher fiduciary income and service charges and fees on deposit accounts, partially offset by lower gains on sales of loans.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $275,000 greater than the comparable period in 2022, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, occupancy expenses, and FDIC insurance premiums. These increases were partially offset by reduced equipment expenses, state financial institutions tax, and marketing expenses.

During the 2023 first quarter, LCNB invested $1.8 million to repurchase 107,028 shares of its outstanding stock at an average price of $17.00 per share. This equates to almost 1.0% of the Company's outstanding common stock prior to the repurchase. At March 31, 2023, LCNB had 407,932 shares available to be repurchased under its February 2023 share repurchase program.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, LCNB paid $0.21 per share in dividends, a 5.0% increase from $0.20 per share for the first quarter last year.

Total assets at March 31, 2023, increased 1.3% to a record $1.92 billion from $1.90 billion at March 31, 2022. Net loans at March 31, 2023 increased 0.9% to $1.39 billion, compared to $1.37 billion at March 31, 2022.

Total deposits at March 31, 2023 decreased 2.0% to $1.60 billion, compared to $1.64 billion at March 31, 2022, as LCNB experienced greater competition for interest-bearing accounts. LCNB's uninsured deposits to total deposits were approximately 13.4% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Total assets managed at March 31, 2023 were a record $3.16 billion, compared to $3.15 billion at March 31, 2022. The year-over-year increase in total assets managed was primarily due to increases in LCNB Corp. total assets, trust and investments, and brokerage accounts. Trust and investments and brokerage accounts increased due to a higher number of new LCNB Wealth Management customer accounts opened over the past twelve months and an increase in the fair value of managed assets associated with an improving capital market environment, partially offset by decreases in cash management accounts and mortgage loans serviced.

For the 2023 first quarter, LCNB recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $32,000, compared to a provision of $49,000 for the 2022 first quarter.

On January 1, 2023, LCNB adopted ASC 326, which provides for a current expected credit loss ("CECL") model in estimating the allowance for credit losses and recorded a one-time decrease of $1.92 million, net of tax, to retained earnings as a result of the initial cumulative entry. The adoption of CECL did not have a material impact on the Bank's regulatory capital ratios. As an overall percentage of loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans increased to 0.56% at March 31, 2023 compared to 0.40% at March 31, 2022.

Net charge-offs for the 2023 first quarter were $16,000, or 0.00% of average loans, annualized, compared to net charge-offs of $25,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, for the same period last year.

Total nonperforming loans, which includes non-accrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest, decreased $754,000 from $1.5 million, or 0.11% of total loans, at March 31, 2022, to $701,000, or 0.05% of total loans, at March 31, 2023. The nonperforming assets to total assets ratio was 0.04% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.08% at March 31, 2022.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio. Through its subsidiary, LCNB National Bank (the "Bank"), it serves customers and communities in Southwest and South-Central Ohio. A financial institution with a long tradition for building strong relationships with customers and communities, the Bank offers convenient banking locations in Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Warren Counties, Ohio. The Bank continually strives to exceed customer expectations and provides an array of services for all personal and business banking needs including checking, savings, online banking, personal lending, business lending, agricultural lending, business support, deposit and treasury, investment services, trust and IRAs and stock purchases. LCNB Corp. common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange® under the symbol "LCNB." Learn more about LCNB Corp. at www.lcnb.com.

Certain statements made in this news release regarding LCNB's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by the fact they are not historical facts and include words such as "anticipate", "could", "may", "feel", "expect", "believe", "plan", and similar expressions. Please refer to LCNB's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as its other filings with the SEC, for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on all information available to management and its knowledge of LCNB's business and operations. Additionally, LCNB's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, but are not limited to:

the success, impact, and timing of the implementation of LCNB's business strategies; the ongoing uncertainties for LCNB's business, results of operations and financial condition, as well as its regulatory capital and liquidity ratios and other regulatory requirements, resulting from the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; LCNB's ability to integrate future acquisitions may be unsuccessful or may be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly than expected; LCNB may incur increased loan charge-offs in the future; LCNB may face competitive loss of customers; changes in the interest rate environment, which may include further interest rate increases, may have results on LCNB's operations materially different from those anticipated by LCNB's market risk management functions; changes in general economic conditions and increased competition could adversely affect LCNB's operating results; changes in regulations and government policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries, including changes in monetary policies, could negatively impact LCNB's operating results; LCNB may experience difficulties growing loan and deposit balances; United States trade relations with foreign countries could negatively impact the financial condition of LCNB's customers, which could adversely affect LCNB 's operating results and financial condition; difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyberattacks, could negatively affect LCNB's ability to conduct business and its relationships with customers, vendors, and others; adverse weather events and natural disasters and global and/or national epidemics could negatively affect LCNB's customers given its concentrated geographic scope, which could impact LCNB's operating results; and government intervention in the U.S. financial system, including the effects of legislative, tax, accounting and regulatory actions and reforms, including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the capital ratios of Basel III as adopted by the federal banking authorities, and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and any such future regulatory actions or reforms.

Forward-looking statements made herein reflect management's expectations as of the date such statements are made. Such information is provided to assist shareholders and potential investors in understanding current and anticipated financial operations of LCNB and is included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. LCNB undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date such statements are made.

LCNB Corp. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 Condensed Income Statement Interest income $ 17,918 17,719 16,704 16,208 15,122 Interest expense 3,976 1,511 1,260 1,041 899 Net interest income 13,942 16,208 15,444 15,167 14,223 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (57 ) (19 ) (157 ) 377 49 Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 13,999 16,227 15,601 14,790 14,174 Non-interest income 3,581 3,629 3,581 3,528 3,550 Non-interest expense 12,525 12,065 12,350 11,469 12,250 Income before income taxes 5,055 7,791 6,832 6,849 5,474 Provision for income taxes 898 1,383 1,253 1,231 951 Net income $ 4,157 6,408 5,579 5,618 4,523 Supplemental Income Statement Information Amort/Accret income on acquired loans $ 74 249 144 61 66 Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 13,989 16,257 15,495 15,217 14,273 Per Share Data Dividends per share $ 0.21 0.21 0.20 0.20 0.20 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.37 0.57 0.49 0.49 0.38 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.37 0.57 0.49 0.49 0.38 Book value per share $ 18.22 17.82 17.31 17.84 18.14 Tangible book value per share $ 12.86 12.48 11.97 12.53 12.84 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 11,189,170 11,211,328 11,284,225 11,337,805 11,818,614 Diluted 11,189,170 11,211,328 11,284,225 11,337,805 11,818,614 Shares outstanding at period end 11,202,063 11,259,080 11,293,639 11,374,515 11,401,503 Selected Financial Ratios Return on average assets 0.88 % 1.34 % 1.15 % 1.18 % 0.96 % Return on average equity 8.33 % 12.90 % 10.80 % 10.96 % 8.13 % Return on average tangible common equity 11.85 % 18.59 % 15.30 % 15.52 % 11.11 % Dividend payout ratio 56.76 % 36.84 % 40.82 % 40.82 % 52.63 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.28 % 3.77 % 3.54 % 3.54 % 3.35 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 71.29 % 60.67 % 64.74 % 61.18 % 68.73 % Selected Balance Sheet Items Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,876 22,701 29,460 31,815 19,941 Debt and equity securities 328,194 323,167 325,801 337,952 330,715 Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 124,240 120,236 114,694 114,971 105,805 Commercial, secured by real estate 932,208 938,022 908,130 905,703 906,140 Residential real estate 303,051 305,575 316,669 315,930 328,034 Consumer 28,611 28,290 29,451 30,308 32,445 Agricultural 7,523 10,054 8,630 7,412 7,980 Other, including deposit overdrafts 62 81 52 81 45 Deferred net origination fees (865 ) (980 ) (937 ) (928 ) (928 ) Loans, gross 1,394,830 1,401,278 1,376,689 1,373,477 1,379,521 Less allowance for credit losses on loans 7,858 5,646 5,644 5,833 5,530 Loans, net $ 1,386,972 1,395,632 1,371,045 1,367,644 1,373,991 Three Months Ended 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 Selected Balance Sheet Items, continued Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans: Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period 5,646 5,644 5,833 5,530 5,506 Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2016-13 2,196 - - - - Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 32 (19 ) (157 ) 377 49 Losses charged off (36 ) (60 ) (53 ) (116 ) (37 ) Recoveries 20 81 21 42 12 Allowance for credit losses, end of period 7,858 5,646 5,644 5,833 5,530 Total earning assets $ 1,736,829 1,726,902 1,714,196 1,722,853 1,712,115 Total assets 1,924,531 1,919,121 1,904,700 1,912,627 1,899,630 Total deposits 1,603,881 1,604,970 1,657,370 1,658,825 1,636,606 Short-term borrowings 76,500 71,455 4,000 5,000 24,746 Long-term debt 18,598 19,072 24,539 25,000 10,000 Total shareholders' equity 204,072 200,675 195,439 202,960 206,875 Equity to assets ratio 10.60 % 10.46 % 10.26 % 10.61 % 10.89 % Loans to deposits ratio 86.97 % 87.31 % 83.06 % 82.80 % 84.29 % Tangible common equity (TCE) $ 144,006 140,498 135,149 142,557 146,360 Tangible common assets (TCA) 1,864,465 1,858,944 1,844,410 1,852,224 1,839,115 TCE/TCA 7.72 % 7.56 % 7.33 % 7.70 % 7.96 % Selected Average Balance Sheet Items Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,712 24,330 35,763 28,787 32,826 Debt and equity securities 327,123 323,195 338,299 338,149 340,666 Loans $ 1,389,385 1,383,809 1,384,520 1,375,710 1,376,926 Less allowance for credit losses on loans 7,522 5,647 5,830 5,532 5,503 Net loans $ 1,381,863 1,378,162 1,378,690 1,370,178 1,371,423 Total earning assets $ 1,729,008 1,711,524 1,736,031 1,722,503 1,727,335 Total assets 1,921,742 1,903,338 1,928,868 1,912,574 1,917,226 Total deposits 1,583,857 1,637,201 1,669,932 1,655,389 1,646,627 Short-term borrowings 94,591 21,433 5,728 18,263 12,503 Long-term debt 18,983 23,855 24,920 12,637 10,000 Total shareholders' equity 202,419 197,014 205,051 205,645 225,725 Equity to assets ratio 10.53 % 10.35 % 10.63 % 10.75 % 11.77 % Loans to deposits ratio 87.72 % 84.52 % 82.91 % 83.10 % 83.62 % Asset Quality Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 16 (21 ) 32 74 25 Non-accrual loans $ 701 391 465 599 1,455 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing - 39 - - - Total nonperforming loans $ 701 430 465 599 1,455 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00 % (0.01 ) % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.01 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.56 % 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.42 % 0.40 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.11 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.04 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.08 % Assets Under Management LCNB Corp. total assets $ 1,924,531 1,919,121 1,904,700 1,912,627 1,899,630 Trust and investments (fair value) 716,578 678,366 611,409 625,984 700,353 Mortgage loans serviced 142,167 148,412 145,317 153,557 152,271 Cash management 1,831 1,925 53,199 38,914 75,302 Brokerage accounts (fair value) 374,066 347,737 314,144 303,663 326,290 Total assets managed $ 3,159,173 3,095,561 3,028,769 3,034,745 3,153,846

LCNB CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, (Unaudited) 2022 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 18,071 20,244 Interest-bearing demand deposits 13,805 2,457 Total cash and cash equivalents 31,876 22,701 Investment securities: Equity securities with a readily determinable fair value, at fair value 1,286 2,273 Equity securities without a readily determinable fair value, at cost 2,099 2,099 Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value 293,427 289,850 Debt securities, held-to-maturity, at cost, net of allowance for credit losses 19,763 19,878 Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 4,652 4,652 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 6,967 4,415 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,386,972 1,395,632 Premises and equipment, net 33,186 33,042 Operating leases right of use asset 6,093 6,248 Goodwill 59,221 59,221 Core deposit and other intangibles 1,665 1,827 Bank owned life insurance 44,569 44,298 Interest receivable 8,005 7,482 Other assets 24,750 25,503 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,924,531 1,919,121 LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 473,345 505,824 Interest-bearing 1,130,536 1,099,146 Total deposits 1,603,881 1,604,970 Short-term borrowings 76,500 71,455 Long-term debt 18,598 19,072 Operating lease liabilities 6,246 6,370 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures 482 - Accrued interest and other liabilities 14,752 16,579 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,720,459 1,718,446 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES - - SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares - no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares, none outstanding - - Common shares -no par value, authorized 19,000,000 shares; issued 14,320,561 and 14,270,550 shares at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; outstanding 11,202,063 and 11,259,080 shares at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 144,488 144,069 Retained earnings 139,115 139,249 Treasury shares at cost, 3,118,498 and 3,011,470 shares at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (54,527 ) (52,689 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (25,004 ) (29,954 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 204,072 200,675 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,924,531 1,919,121

LCNB CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans 16,143 13,786 Dividends on equity securities with a readily determinable fair value 17 12 Dividends on equity securities without a readily determinable fair value 20 5 Interest on debt securities, taxable 1,343 1,095 Interest on debt securities, non-taxable 176 189 Other investments 219 35 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 17,918 15,122 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 2,456 739 Interest on short-term borrowings 1,304 86 Interest on long-term debt 216 74 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 3,976 899 NET INTEREST INCOME 13,942 14,223 Provision for credit losses on loans 32 49 Provision for credit losses on debt securities, held-to-maturity - - Recovery of credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures (89 ) - TOTAL PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) CREDIT LOSSES (57 ) 49 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) CREDIT LOSSES 13,999 14,174 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fiduciary income 1,740 1,695 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 1,482 1,406 Bank owned life insurance income 271 265 Gains from sales of loans 6 124 Other operating income 82 60 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 3,581 3,550 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 7,349 7,215 Equipment expenses 361 408 Occupancy expense, net 963 775 State financial institutions tax 397 436 Marketing 192 262 Amortization of intangibles 111 140 FDIC insurance premiums, net 215 126 Contracted services 641 610 Other non-interest expense 2,296 2,278 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 12,525 12,250 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 5,055 5,474 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 898 951 NET INCOME 4,157 4,523 Dividends declared per common share 0.21 0.20 Earnings per common share: Basic 0.37 0.38 Diluted 0.37 0.38 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 11,189,170 11,818,614 Diluted 11,189,170 11,818,614

