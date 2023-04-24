GLEN ALLEN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynex Capital, Inc. ("Dynex" or the "Company") (NYSE: DX) reported its first quarter 2023 financial results today. Management will host a call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and business outlook. Details to access the call can be found below under "Earnings Conference Call."

Financial Performance Summary

Book value per common share of $13.80 as of March 31, 2023

Dividends declared of $0.39 per common share for the first quarter of 2023

Total economic loss of $(0.54) per common share, or (3.7)% of beginning book value

Comprehensive loss of $(0.54) per common share and net loss of $(0.81) per common share

Liquidity in excess of $554 million in cash and unencumbered assets

Leverage including to-be-announced ("TBA") securities at cost was 7.8 times shareholders' equity

Management Remarks

"Our portfolio decisions are a testament to our unwavering commitment to financial prudence and strategic planning, enabling us to confidently navigate through the current market," said Byron L. Boston, Chief Executive Officer. "Our strong liquidity position, which is comprised mostly of cash - the most liquid asset, and easily financeable Agency mortgage-backed securities, gives us the flexibility to act swiftly on potential opportunities that may arise. We remain diligent in managing our balance sheet, maintaining resilience, and ensuring that we capitalize on the great return opportunities available in this environment. We manage our business for the long term, and we are leaning into our collective experience and discipline to guide our shareholders through an unprecedented macroeconomic environment."

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($s in thousands except per share data) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 279,028 $ 332,035 Cash collateral posted to counterparties 114,594 117,842 Mortgage-backed securities (including pledged of $3,012,970 and $2,810,957, respectively) 3,296,784 3,112,705 Due from counterparties 115,323 10,348 Derivative assets 37,179 7,102 Accrued interest receivable 17,234 15,260 Other assets, net 9,716 9,942 Total assets $ 3,869,858 $ 3,605,234 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Repurchase agreements $ 2,937,124 $ 2,644,405 Due to counterparties 24,918 4,159 Derivative liabilities - 22,595 Cash collateral posted by counterparties 27,125 435 Accrued interest payable 12,806 16,450 Accrued dividends payable 9,214 9,103 Other liabilities 3,843 6,759 Total liabilities 3,015,030 2,703,906 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock $ 107,843 $ 107,843 Common stock 539 536 Additional paid-in capital 1,361,000 1,357,514 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (166,553 ) (181,346 ) Accumulated deficit (448,001 ) (383,219 ) Total shareholders' equity 854,828 901,328 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,869,858 $ 3,605,234 Preferred stock aggregate liquidation preference $ 111,500 $ 111,500 Book value per common share $ 13.80 $ 14.73 Common shares outstanding 53,876,914 53,637,095

Consolidated Comprehensive Statements of Income (Loss) (unaudited) Three Months Ended ($s in thousands except per share data) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Interest income $ 30,846 $ 30,528 Interest expense (31,308 ) (24,320 ) Net interest (expense) income (462 ) 6,208 Realized (loss) gain on sale of investments, net (23,315 ) 450 Unrealized gain on investments, net 57,120 32,529 (Loss) gain on derivative instruments, net (67,267 ) 12,437 General and administrative expenses (7,372 ) (7,898 ) Other operating expense, net (426 ) (438 ) Net (loss) income (41,722 ) 43,288 Preferred stock dividends (1,923 ) (1,923 ) Net (loss) income to common shareholders $ (43,645 ) $ 41,365 Other comprehensive income: Unrealized gain on available-for-sale investments, net 14,793 15,320 Reclassification of realized gain on available-for-sale investments - (37 ) Total other comprehensive income 14,793 15,283 Comprehensive (loss) income to common shareholders $ (28,852 ) $ 56,648 Net (loss) income per common share-basic $ (0.81 ) $ 0.85 Net (loss) income per common share-diluted $ (0.81 ) $ 0.85 Weighted average common shares-basic 53,824 48,541 Weighted average common shares-diluted 53,824 48,541 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.39 $ 0.39

Results Discussion

The Company's book value per common share of $13.80 as of March 31, 2023 declined $(0.93) from December 31, 2022 primarily due to spread widening on MBS as a result of turmoil in the banking sector during the first quarter of 2023. The impact of spread widening on the fair value of the Company's investment portfolio muted the benefit gained from the decline in the 10-year U.S. Treasury rate during March 2023. The decline in the 10-year U.S. Treasury rate also resulted in unrealized losses in the fair value of the Company's interest rate hedges. The resulting decline in fair value of the Company's interest rate hedges, net of its investment portfolio, of $(18.7) million comprised the majority of the Company's comprehensive loss to common shareholders of $(28.9) million, or $(0.54) per common share, for the first quarter of 2023. The Company realized gains of $89.0 million from its interest rate hedges in February 2023, which are included in its GAAP earnings but will not become distributable until amortized into taxable income over time. Further discussion of the interest rate hedge gains is provided below under "Hedging Portfolio." In addition to spread widening, the Company's earnings continue to be impacted by increasing borrowing costs as the Federal Reserve continues raising the U.S. Federal Funds Rate in its efforts to tame inflation. The Company's interest expense exceeded its interest income by $(0.5) million for the first quarter of 2023.

The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's financial position during the first quarter of 2023:

($s in thousands except per share data) Net Changes

in Fair Value Comprehensive

Income (Loss) Common Book

Value

Rollforward Per

Common

Share (1) Balance as of December 31, 2022 (1) $ 789,828 $ 14.73 Net interest income $ (462 ) TBA drop income 1,457 General & administrative and other operating expenses (7,798 ) Preferred stock dividends (1,923 ) Changes in fair value: MBS and loans $ 48,599 TBAs 41,906 U.S. Treasury futures (106,373 ) Options on U.S. Treasury futures (4,258 ) Total net change in fair value (20,126 ) Total comprehensive income to common shareholders (28,852 ) (0.54 ) Capital transactions: Net proceeds from stock issuance (2) 3,489 - Common dividends declared (21,137 ) (0.39 ) Balance as of March 31, 2023 (1) $ 743,328 $ 13.80

(1) Amounts represent total shareholders' equity less the aggregate liquidation preference of the Company's preferred stock of $111,500. (2) Net proceeds from common stock issuances include $2.8 million from at-the-market (:ATM") issuances and $0.7 million from amortization of share-based compensation.

The following table provides detail on the Company's MBS investments, including TBA securities as of March 31, 2023:

($ in millions) Par Value Total

Par Value Total Estimated

Fair Value % of

Portfolio Pools TBA Agency RMBS: 2.0% coupon $ 1,051,974 $ - $ 1,051,974 $ 875,432 12.5 % 2.5% coupon 649,246 - 649,246 564,171 8.0 % 4.0% coupon 319,350 547,000 866,350 831,648 11.9 % 4.5% coupon 909,477 460,000 1,369,477 1,347,149 19.2 % 5.0% coupon 321,515 2,345,000 2,666,515 2,659,406 37.9 % 5.5% coupon - 400,000 400,000 404,000 5.8 % Total Agency RMBS $ 3,251,563 $ 3,752,000 $ 7,003,562 $ 6,681,806 95.3 % Agency CMBS $ 125,220 $ - $ 125,220 $ 119,474 1.7 % Agency CMBS IO (1 ) - (1 ) 161,446 2.3 % Non-Agency CMBS IO (1 ) - (1 ) 48,838 0.7 % Non-Agency RMBS 191 - 191 136 - % Total $ 3,376,974 $ 3,752,000 $ 7,128,973 $ 7,011,700 100.0 %

(1) CMBS IO do not have underlying par values.

The following table provides detail on the Company's repurchase agreement borrowings outstanding as of the dates indicated:

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Remaining Term to Maturity Balance Weighted

Average

Rate WAVG

Original

Term to

Maturity Balance Weighted

Average

Rate WAVG

Original

Term to

Maturity ($s in thousands) Less than 30 days $ 1,288,034 4.96 % 35 $ 858,161 4.44 % 42 30 to 90 days 1,254,958 4.88 % 78 1,786,244 4.06 % 104 91 to 180 days 394,132 4.95 % 183 - - % - Total $ 2,937,124 4.92 % 73 $ 2,644,405 4.18 % 84

Leverage based on repurchase agreement amounts outstanding was 3.4 times total shareholders' equity as of March 31, 2023 compared to 2.9 times as of December 31, 2022. Total leverage including the cost basis of TBAs was 7.8 times shareholders' equity as of March 31, 2023 compared to 6.1 times as of December 31, 2022.

The following table provides information about the performance of the Company's MBS (including TBA securities) and repurchase agreement financing for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ($s in thousands) Interest

Income/Expense Average

Balance (1)(2) Effective

Yield/

Cost of

Funds (3)(4) Interest

Income/Expense Average

Balance (1)(2) Effective

Yield/

Cost of

Funds (3)(4) Agency RMBS $ 23,526 $ 3,204,610 2.94 % $ 22,777 $ 3,226,876 2.82 % Agency CMBS 884 128,625 2.80 % 943 136,303 2.93 % CMBS IO(5) 2,542 230,033 4.04 % 3,869 247,071 5.71 % Non-Agency MBS and other 40 2,700 4.98 % 31 3,140 4.18 % 26,992 3,565,968 3.00 % 27,620 3,613,390 3.03 % Cash equivalents 3,854 2,908 Total interest income $ 30,846 $ 30,528 Repurchase agreement financing (31,308 ) 2,713,481 (4.62 % (24,320 ) 2,727,274 (3.49 )% Net interest (expense) income/net interest spread $ (462 ) (1.62 )% $ 6,208 (0.46 )% TBA securities (6) 1,457 3,291,617 0.18 % 5,522 2,532,584 0.85 % Adjusted net interest income/adjusted net interest spread (7) $ 995 (0.75 )% $ 11,730 0.07 %

(1) Average balance for assets is calculated as a simple average of the daily amortized cost and excludes securities pending settlement if applicable. (2) Average balance for liabilities is calculated as a simple average of the daily borrowings outstanding during the period. (3) Effective yield is calculated by dividing interest income by the average balance of asset type outstanding during the reporting period. Unscheduled adjustments to premium/discount amortization/accretion, such as for prepayment compensation, are not annualized in this calculation. (4) Cost of funds is calculated by dividing annualized interest expense by the total average balance of borrowings outstanding during the period with an assumption of 360 days in a year. (5) CMBS IO ("Interest only") includes Agency and non-Agency issued securities. (6) Drop income from TBA securities is calculated by multiplying the notional amount of the TBA dollar roll positions by the difference in price between two TBA securities with the same terms but different settlement dates. (7) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. Adjusted net interest spread includes the impact from TBA drop income of 87 basis points for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 53 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Hedging Portfolio

The Company's realized gains and losses on its interest rate hedges are recognized in its GAAP earnings upon maturity or termination of the derivative instrument, but are not included in the Company's earnings available for distribution ("EAD"), a non-GAAP measure, and are not recognized in taxable income during the same period. Because these derivative instruments are designated for tax purposes as interest rate hedges, the realized gains and losses are instead amortized into the Company's REIT taxable income over the original periods hedged by those derivatives. On a tax basis, the benefit expected to be recognized in taxable income for the first quarter of 2023 is estimated to be $18.2 million, or $0.34 per average common share outstanding, which is not included in the Company's EAD of $(8.7) million, or $(0.16) per common share. The Company's remaining estimated net deferred tax hedge gains from its interest rate hedging portfolio was $766.0 million as of March 31, 2023. These hedge gains will be part of the Company's future distribution requirements along with net interest income and other ordinary gains and losses in future periods. The table below provides the projected amortization of the Company's net deferred tax hedge gains that may be recognized as taxable income over the periods indicated given conditions known as of March 31, 2023; however, uncertainty inherent in the forward interest rate curve makes future realized gains and losses difficult to estimate, and as such, these projections are subject to change for any given period.

Projected Period of Recognition for Remaining Hedge Gains, Net March 31, 2023 ($ in thousands) Second quarter 2023 $ 20,624 Third quarter 2023 20,658 Fourth quarter 2023 20,749 Fiscal year 2024 85,219 Fiscal year 2025 and thereafter 618,778 $ 766,028

As of March 31, 2023, the Company held short positions of $4.4 billion in 10-year U.S. Treasury futures, $900.0 million in 5-year U.S. Treasury futures, and held put options on 10-year U.S. Treasury futures of $250.0 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the Company's financial and operating performance, management considers book value per common share, total economic return to common shareholders, and other operating results presented in accordance with GAAP as well as certain non-GAAP financial measures, which include the following: EAD to common shareholders, adjusted net interest income and the related metric adjusted net interest spread. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors because they are viewed by management as a measure of the investment portfolio's return based on the effective yield of its investments, net of financing costs and, with respect to EAD, net of other normal recurring operating income and expenses. Drop income generated by TBA dollar roll positions, which is included in "gain (loss) on derivatives instruments, net" on the Company's consolidated statements of comprehensive income, is included in these non-GAAP financial measures because management views drop income as the economic equivalent of net interest income (interest income less implied financing cost) on the underlying Agency security from trade date to settlement date.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP earnings and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs because they may not be calculated in the same manner. Furthermore, though EAD is one of several factors management considers in determining the appropriate level of distributions to common shareholders, it should not be utilized in isolation, and it is not an accurate indication of the Company's REIT taxable income nor its distribution requirements in accordance with the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented below.

Three Months Ended ($s in thousands except per share data) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Comprehensive (loss) income to common shareholders $ (28,852 ) $ 56,648 Less: Change in fair value of investments, net (1) (48,599 ) (48,262 ) Change in fair value of derivative instruments, net (2) 68,725 (6,915 ) EAD to common shareholders $ (8,726 ) $ 1,471 Weighted average common shares 53,824 48,541 EAD per common share $ (0.16 ) $ 0.03 Net interest (expense) income $ (462 ) $ 6,208 TBA drop income (3) 1,457 5,522 Adjusted net interest income $ 995 $ 11,730 General and administrative expenses (7,372 ) (7,898 ) Other operating expense, net (426 ) (438 ) Preferred stock dividends (1,923 ) (1,923 ) EAD to common shareholders $ (8,726 ) $ 1,471 Net interest spread (1.62 )% (0.46 )% Impact from TBA drop income (4) 0.87 % 0.53 % Adjusted net interest spread (0.75 )% 0.07 %

(1) Amount includes realized and unrealized gains and losses from the Company's MBS and other investments. (2) Amount includes unrealized gains and losses from changes in fair value of derivatives and realized gains and losses on terminated derivatives and excludes TBA drop income. (3) TBA drop income is calculated by multiplying the notional amount of the TBA dollar roll positions by the difference in price between two TBA securities with the same terms but different settlement dates. (4) The Company estimates TBA implied net interest spread to be 0.18% and 0.85% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

