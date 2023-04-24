Evaluation based on completeness of strategy and performance

SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, today announced that it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc as a Leader in the 2023 Globe for Transformation Platform as a Service report for the second consecutive year.

Aragon Research is the first analyst company to identify, define, and categorize the Transformation Platform as a Service (tPaaS) market, the next evolution of the Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) market. With unparalleled pressure to develop new business models in shorter amounts of time, the tPaaS market expands on iPaaS capabilities to offer critical business strategy, design, and operations services required for successful digital transformation.

SnapLogic was recognized as a Leader because it excels in helping companies build new business processes, automates existing ones and dramatically increases the speed of integrating data, applications and other critical transformation technologies to help companies develop new business capabilities, business models and automate operations.

Being a Leader validates the company's easy-to-use business process approach to automation and its dedication to supporting services that enable both business and IT users to employ rich development and integration tools. SnapLogic's leading Iris AI technology applies artificial intelligence to automate highly repetitive, low-level development tasks and SnapGPT, which uses Large Language Models (LLMs) like ChatGPT to transform business intentions into technical implementation in minutes instead of days or weeks.

"We believe SnapLogic's positioning in the Transformation Platform as a Service Report by Aragon Research recognizes our business growth and continued innovation to streamline data integration for our customers," said Dayle Hall, Chief Marketing Officer at SnapLogic. "Artificial intelligence tools are changing the way integration is done, and our team is committed to eliminating complexities and roadblocks to ensure challenges are solved quickly and at scale to better serve enterprise organizations."

Aragon Research Disclaimer

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology's ever-evolving impact on business. Headquartered in Morgan Hill, CA, Aragon Research works with executives at every major level of the business and across industries to give them the tools they need to make more informed technology and strategy decisions. Aragon delivers high-impact advisory, research, and consulting services, and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit www.aragonresearch.com.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company's self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

