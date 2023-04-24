Trianz Welcomes Sumesh Shenoy as Head of Product Engineering Sales, Reinforcing its Commitment to IP-led Digital Transformation Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation software and technology services firm Trianz is happy to announce the appointment of Sumesh Shenoy as Head of Sales for Product Engineering Services. He will focus on expanding Trianz' product engineering footprint, leveraging his deep industry experience and expertise in driving transformative impact for clients and the broader partner ecosystem.





This move comes as Trianz reaffirms its commitment to its 'IP led' model and scaling across Enterprise Digital Transformation Services, Digital Product Engineering Services, and Digital Platforms to accelerate digital transformations. Trianz has proven its prowess as a reliable product engineering partner by delivering cutting-edge products and platforms to global clients. Trianz partners with clients in various models, from taking full ownership of engineering the product or service platform to building scaled co-engineering models. Sumesh's proven track record in carving out new business development opportunities in product engineering for hi-tech-oriented ISVs and product companies makes him the perfect fit for Trianz' growing Product Engineering business.

"We welcome Sumesh to lead Sales of Product Engineering Services at Trianz," said Seshi Vanguru, Chief Revenue Officer of Trianz. "Sumesh's business development credentials are in direct alignment with Trianz' innovative IP led DT services model that has yielded positive outcomes for our numerous clients, setting the stage for robust, non-linear scaling to success."

Sumesh brings nearly two decades of experience in IT consulting and business development to Trianz, having previously worked with leading professional IT services providers, including HCL, TCS, and Godrej Infotech. He is passionate about the transformation phase that several industries are undergoing and enjoys sharing his insights through various platforms and forums. Sumesh holds an MBA from IIM, Lucknow, and a B.E. in Industrial Engineering from VTU (KLSGIT, Belgaum).

"I am excited to have this opportunity in the product engineering space at Trianz. We plan to put significant focus on helping our clients transform their products and platforms with our robust engineering services practice," said Sumesh. "With its 'IP led DT Services' model yielding impressive results and Digital Product Engineering Services growing tremendously as a market opportunity given the demand for product modernization, I am confident of making a significant impact in my role at Trianz."

Trianz welcomes Sumesh to its team and looks forward to his contributions to scaling the company's Product Engineering Services and accelerating its growth trajectory.

About Trianz



Trianz simplifies the digital evolution of companies from strategy through execution. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz works with clients to transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing analytics, digital, cloud, infrastructure, and cyber security technologies. Leveraging a portfolio of digital platforms covering digital workplaces, cloud and infrastructure, and analytics, Trianz helps clients accelerate their transformations.

Trianz portfolio of technologies and services have been rated #1 by a Fortune 1000 client base for five years in a row. Trianz has been ranked as one of the best Consulting Firms by Forbes and was recently certified as a Great Place to Work. To learn more about Trianz, email reach@trianz.com or visit www.trianz.com.

Trianz Media Team

media.contact@trianz.com

+1-408-387-5800

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/626944/1199800/Trianz_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trianz-welcomes-sumesh-shenoy-as-head-of-product-engineering-sales-reinforcing-its-commitment-to-ip-led-digital-transformation-services-301805202.html