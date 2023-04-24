Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion: Der komplette Gamechanger zu Wochenbeginn…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.04.2023 | 17:38
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

River City Bank Announces Board Approval of Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Shares

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Steve Fleming, president and chief executive officer of River City Bank (the Bank), announced that the Bank's board of directors has approved, in connection with the Bank's recently reported net income of $12.9 million or $8.64 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, a cash dividend of $0.35 per common share to shareholders of record as of May 2, 2023, and payable on May 16, 2023.

ABOUT RIVER CITY BANK:

Named one of Sacramento Business Journal's "50 Fastest Growing Companies" for each of the past six years, River City Bank is the Sacramento region's premier business bank with assets of over $4.3 billion. River City Bank offers a comprehensive suite of banking services, including loans, deposits and cash management tools to the business, consumer and commercial real estate sectors. With tailored, executive-level service and a long term investment grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's, River City Bank redefines the banking experience and every touch point that surrounds it. River City Bank is the largest, independent, locally-owned and managed bank in the Sacramento region with offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and a presence in Southern California. For additional information, please visit www.rivercitybank.com or call (916) 567-2600. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Media Contact:

Pat Lewis, Vice President- Chief Operating Officer, pat.lewis@rivercitybank.com or 916-567-2600.

Contact Information

Pat Lewis
Executive Vice President - Chief Operating Officer
pat.lewis@rivercitybank.com
916-567-2600

SOURCE: River City Bank

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750898/River-City-Bank-Announces-Board-Approval-of-Quarterly-Cash-Dividend-on-Common-Shares

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.