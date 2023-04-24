ev Transportation Services, Inc. to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Tech Expo 2023

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS"), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban e-mobility markets, today announced its participation in the upcoming Ladenburg Thalmann Tech Expo 2023 in New York. evTS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Solomont will discuss the company's strategic direction and its 2023 highlights at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the SummitCast service at: https://bit.ly/evTS-at-Ladenburg-042723

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live event for 90 days and then can be found at:

https://evTS.com/news

In addition, Mr. Solomont will be meeting with the investment community in a series of one-on-one meetings, reviewing the company market entry plans and strategy for growth during the Expo, and the company will have a Pure Electric® FireFly®ESV on display. For additional information, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with evTS management, please contact your Ladenburg representative.

About The Ladenburg Thalmann Tech Expo 2023

The 2023 Expo will feature presentations from the managements of approximately 50 public and private technology companies covering media and content-tech; software and service-tech; and hardware and defend-tech. The format will include three presentation tracks along with one-on-one meetings. In addition, a number of companies will be providing live demonstrations of their products and offerings in the ?Ladenburg Expo format', which will provide an additional opportunity to interact with management teams. For more information see: The Ladenburg Thalmann Tech Expo 2023

About evTS

ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS") is a specialty vehicle manufacturer that produces purpose-built, Pure Electric® lightweight commercial utility vehicles and provides fleet management solutions. Founded in 2015, the Boston-based company's flagship product, the FireFly ESV is aimed at the essential services transportation and urban e-mobility markets, which represent an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 185,000 vehicles, or roughly $7 billion annually. End user applications for the Company's vehicles include parking management, security and perimeter patrol, parks and sidewalk maintenance, utility meter reading, property and building management, airports, seaports, sanitation, university and corporate campuses, and last mile on-demand urban delivery. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.evTS.com.

About Ladenburg Thalmann

Ladenburg Thalmann is a full-service, diversified financial services firm that offers a full suite of investment banking and capital markets products and services, including equity and debt capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance advisory and fairness opinions. Ladenburg was established in 1876 and has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for 135 years, until its merger with Advisor Group in March 2020. The combined platform now has over 10,000 financial advisors in the US managing over $450 billion in client assets. For more information, please visit www.Ladenburg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

