Montag, 24.04.2023
Kursexplosion: Der komplette Gamechanger zu Wochenbeginn…
WKN: A1JKVH | ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 | Ticker-Symbol: 8AK
Tradegate
20.04.23
19:20 Uhr
26,400 Euro
-0,400
-1,49 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
ACCESSWIRE
24.04.2023 | 17:50
Alkermes' Katie Joyce To Speak at Women in Bio 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Last week, Katie Joyce, VP of Corporate Affairs, participated in a panel discussion at this year's Women in Bio (WIB) Management Track event featuring women leaders in life science. This year's event gave attendees the opportunity to connect with industry leaders and hear from a panel of executive women leaders discussing their career paths and individual experiences. To learn more about Women In Bio, visit their website: https://lnkd.in/ePbUHdj

Alkermes, Monday, April 24, 2023, Press release picture



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Alkermes
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alkermes
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alkermes

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750906/Alkermes-Katie-Joyce-To-Speak-at-Women-in-Bio-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.