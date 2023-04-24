Alkermes' Katie Joyce To Speak at Women in Bio 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Last week, Katie Joyce, VP of Corporate Affairs, participated in a panel discussion at this year's Women in Bio (WIB) Management Track event featuring women leaders in life science. This year's event gave attendees the opportunity to connect with industry leaders and hear from a panel of executive women leaders discussing their career paths and individual experiences. To learn more about Women In Bio, visit their website: https://lnkd.in/ePbUHdj





