Yum China Doubles Down on its Commitment to Nutrition and Health

As China's largest restaurant company, Yum China is committed to offering delicious and nutritious food to its customers as well as promoting a balanced and healthy diet. Adopting the Chinese Dietary Guidelines (2022), which offer a series of dietary guidelines for Chinese residents, the company revised its Nutrition and Health Policy and issued its commitments to further drive the company's nutrition and health endeavors.

The Nutrition and Health policy focuses on encouraging balanced diets through ongoing product innovation, providing a range of products to cater to difference preferences, promoting a healthy lifestyle and raising public awareness of nutrition and health, and supporting scientific research and improving innovation. A notable trend, responding to the increasing customer demand for plant-based products, has been the company's launch of a range of plant-based foods and beverages across its brands, such as vegetarian meat-stuffed rice balls, natural fruit juice and pulp-based fruit teas, among other products.

Underpinning the company's nutrition and health efforts are commitments to caring about the health of the next generation, the balanced diet of customers, and nutrition and health improvement. Meaningful progress towards these commitments has been made in recent years. In 2022, 100% of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell Kids Meals met the Chinese Nutrition Society's (CNS) Nutrition Guidelines for Meals Offered by the Restaurant Industry to School-Age Children. In addition, 100% of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell Light Meals met the Guidelines for Design of Nutritional Light Meals issued by the China Cuisine Association (CCA), while all products are free of trans fat originating from hydrogenated/ partially hydrogenated oils. The company also has stated goals of 700+ tons of salt reduction in French fries, ketchup, and frozen cheese by 2030 from a 2020 base year, as well as 4,500+ tons of total sugar reduction by 2030 from a 2020 base year.

