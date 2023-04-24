HSBC CONTINENTAL EUROPE
Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the
transaction
|Identity code
of the financial
instrument
|Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares*
|Market
(MIC Code)
|LEGRAND SA
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|4/17/2023
FR0010307819
310378
82,8149
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
4/18/2023
FR0010307819
160000
83,5706
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
4/19/2023
FR0010307819
270011
83,7870
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
4/20/2023
FR0010307819
410577
84,2537
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
4/21/2023
FR0010307819
320000
83,8664
XPAR
* Rounded to four decimal places
TOTAL
1470966
83,7058
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005480/en/
Contacts:
Legrand