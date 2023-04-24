Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from April 17 to April 21, 2023:

Transaction Date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 17/04/2023 393,188 59.222939 23,285,748.94 XPAR 17/04/2023 120,000 59.223108 7,106,772.96 CEUX 17/04/2023 15,000 59.218168 888,272.52 TQEX 17/04/2023 10,000 59.242354 592,423.54 AQEU 18/04/2023 399,648 58.569230 23,407,075.63 XPAR 18/04/2023 120,000 58.566913 7,028,029.56 CEUX 18/04/2023 15,000 58.567259 878,508.89 TQEX 18/04/2023 10,000 58.575931 585,759.31 AQEU 19/04/2023 387,613 58.038566 22,496,503 XPAR 19/04/2023 122,284 58.026042 7,095,657 CEUX 19/04/2023 23,033 58.027652 1,336,551 TQEX 19/04/2023 18,691 58.021103 1,084,472 AQEU 20/04/2023 414,499 57.760154 23,941,526 XPAR 20/04/2023 114,068 57.772809 6,590,029 CEUX 20/04/2023 21,701 57.749860 1,253,230 TQEX 20/04/2023 15,847 57.753191 915,215 AQEU 21/04/2023 393,707 57.684592 22,710,828 XPAR 21/04/2023 105,123 57.653148 6,060,672 CEUX 21/04/2023 42,512 57.657127 2,451,120 TQEX 21/04/2023 24,015 57.653820 1,384,556 AQEU Total 2,765,929 58.241896 161,092,949.03

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005538/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com