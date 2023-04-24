Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from April 17 to April 21, 2023:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
17/04/2023
393,188
59.222939
23,285,748.94
XPAR
17/04/2023
120,000
59.223108
7,106,772.96
CEUX
17/04/2023
15,000
59.218168
888,272.52
TQEX
17/04/2023
10,000
59.242354
592,423.54
AQEU
18/04/2023
399,648
58.569230
23,407,075.63
XPAR
18/04/2023
120,000
58.566913
7,028,029.56
CEUX
18/04/2023
15,000
58.567259
878,508.89
TQEX
18/04/2023
10,000
58.575931
585,759.31
AQEU
19/04/2023
387,613
58.038566
22,496,503
XPAR
19/04/2023
122,284
58.026042
7,095,657
CEUX
19/04/2023
23,033
58.027652
1,336,551
TQEX
19/04/2023
18,691
58.021103
1,084,472
AQEU
20/04/2023
414,499
57.760154
23,941,526
XPAR
20/04/2023
114,068
57.772809
6,590,029
CEUX
20/04/2023
21,701
57.749860
1,253,230
TQEX
20/04/2023
15,847
57.753191
915,215
AQEU
21/04/2023
393,707
57.684592
22,710,828
XPAR
21/04/2023
105,123
57.653148
6,060,672
CEUX
21/04/2023
42,512
57.657127
2,451,120
TQEX
21/04/2023
24,015
57.653820
1,384,556
AQEU
Total
2,765,929
58.241896
161,092,949.03
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
