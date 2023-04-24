SeeMetrics wins Cybersecurity Performance Management (CPM) award at RSA Conference 2023 - the 4th award this year in the category

Global InfoSec Announces SeeMetrics as the Next-Gen Cybersecurity Performance Management winner at the 11th Annual Global Infosec Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SeeMetrics, a leading cybersecurity performance management platform, is proud to announce it has won the Global InfoSec Award in the category of Next Gen Cybersecurity Performance Management from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading online information security magazine, at RSA 2023.

"We are proud to win one of the most prestigious cybersecurity awards from the Cyber Defense Magazine at the leading industry conference of the year. We see a huge demand in the industry for security leaders to have better access to operational data so they can better understand how their program is performing and zoom in and out of the macro and micro picture. Our platform enables exactly that - out-of-the box metrics aligned to the business so CISOs can keep a constant finger on the pulse of their operations and easily communicate progress and trends to non-security stakeholders," said Shirley Salzman, CEO & co-founder, SeeMetrics.

"The increased pressure on CISOs to communicate value in a tough economic environment with limited resources, makes the cybersecurity performance management category key in improving security performance. SeeMetrics is helping the industry take a step forward in operationalizing security data into actionable stack improvement in real time, and they are absolutely worthy of this awar," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About SeeMetrics

SeeMetrics is a Gartner-recognized Cybersecurity Performance Management platform that allows security leaders to see, track, measure and improve the performance based on data derived directly from the stack. By replacing manual and cumbersome data analysis processes, SeeMetrics' out-of the-box metrics are aligned to business KPIs and allow CISOs to proactively manage, prioritize and communicate progress.

About InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

