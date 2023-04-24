(RSA Conference 2023) --Packet capture authority, Endace, won three awards from Cyber Defense Magazine in the 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards today:

Next Gen Network Security and Management

Most Innovative Security Investigation Platform

Next Gen Threat Detection, Incident Response, Hunting and Triage Platform

The Global InfoSec Awards honor global innovators in the cybersecurity industry who have a unique and compelling value proposition. The judges included CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals, who voted based on their independent review of all nominees.

Stuart Wilson, CEO Endace, said "We're honored that EndaceProbe Analytics Platform has won these prestigious awards from Cyber Defense Magazine. This recognition supports our commitment to best-in-class, continuous packet capture technology and to provide our customers with confidence when investigating and responding to cyber incidents."

"Endace embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

About Endace

Endace specializes in high-speed, scalable packet capture for cybersecurity, network and application performance. The open EndaceProbe Analytics Platform lets customers record a 100% accurate, packet-level history of activity on their network and can host network security and performance monitoring tools that need to analyze real-time or historical traffic. Endace's Fusion Partners provide pre-built integration with the EndaceProbe platform to accelerate and streamline incident investigation and resolution.

For more information see www.endace.com or follow Endace on Twitter and LinkedIn.

