SimplyRFiD Shows Off Accurate Retail Inventory at RFID Journal Live

The top 25 retailers have implemented accurate RFID inventory systems and generate a 4-8% increase in sales. SimplyRFiD, the leader in retail inventory systems, is providing hands-on demonstrations and how-tos at RFID Journal Live.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Carl Brown, president and founder of SimplyRFiD, TikTok sensation, and host of the weekly "Accurate Inventory Roundtable," will be at the RFID Journal Live trade show from May 9 through 11 in Orlando, Florida, to provide one-on-one guidance on transitioning to accurate inventory systems.

Wave: Audit Certification Report

Wave: Audit helps manufacturers confirm their RFID systems are working at peak quality. Certifications validate tag data and readability to build confidence in the RFID tagging process.

Carl will provide hands-on experience and custom guidance on the future of inventory, the successes, and a look into the top vendors. Onsite discussion of the Wave Inventory System, bespoke systems analysis, and a first look at the needed and anticipated Wave: Audit App.

"If you think RFID is the answer for accurate inventory, you're partly right. RFID is 10% of the answer -- the most important 10%. The other 90% is the secret sauce created from 10 years of figuring out the right business processes and software combination," said Carl.

Carl and SimplyRFiD will run presentations throughout the show in their partner booth #529 of CSL (Convergence Systems Limited). Contact SimplyRFiD at sales@SimplyRFiD.com to set an appointment, or directly with Carl on LinkedIn.

SimplyRFiD revolutionized RFID adoption with the introduction of the DoD Pro-Tag in 2007. Today, SimplyRFiD leads the retail inventory market with Wave for iOS, the #1 app for counting retail inventory with RFID with more than 5,000 RFID systems deployed in the USA, UK, Japan, and Canada. SimplyRFiD's four software platforms - AIMS for Eyewear, AI Kick-Start, Wave for Retail, and Wave Audit for Manufacturing - provide tools for retailers to enact accurate inventory systems.

