Philippe Cousteau's EarthEcho International Announces the First U.K. Finalist Student Teams Tackling Species Decline in the 2023 OurEcho Challenge

LONDON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthEcho International, the global nonprofit dedicated to building a youth movement to protect and restore our ocean planet, is proud to announce the first five pupil-led teams advancing to the finals of the OurEcho Challenge.





Students, (Years 6-10), from Reading, Rochester, Rochdale and Oxford are the first UK finalists in this annual STEM competition, which has been running in the United States for three years. OurEcho Challenge encourages students to take a closer look at biodiversity in their communities, identify threats to local ecosystems and then propose solutions to help preserve, protect or repair those natural resources. Three winning entries will receive funding and support to implement and track the success of the innovative solutions they have proposed. The competition is made possible through the support of Aramco Europe.

"The OurEcho 2023 finalist teams impressed us with their grasp of local biodiversity and a broad range of issues and potential solutions, from tackling emissions by designing a bio-fueled waste disposal truck to restoring local peat bogs," said EarthEcho International founder Philippe Cousteau, Jr. "These young innovators and problem solvers provide us with a glimpse into the global youth movement that is reinvigorating environmental advocacy around the globe."

The OurEcho Challenge finalist teams prepare and share final presentations to a panel of expert judges, and with the public, virtually on May 25th at 6:00 PM BST during EarthEcho's Facebook live stream event. The top three teams will be awarded grants ranging from £1,000 to £5,000 to turn their projects into reality. The public is also encouraged to get involved and vote for their favorite team projects during this year's People's Choice Awards. RSVP and be sure to tune in on May 25th!

U.K. Teams competing for grant prizes:

Team Bio Hazard ; Reading School; Reading , Berkshire

; Reading School; , Team Thomas Aveling MS!; The Thomas Aveling School; Rochester, Kent

Team TA SREWS; The Thomas Aveling School; Rochester, Kent

Team Falinge; Falinge Park High School; Rochdale , Lancashire

, Team Heidi; Our Lady's Abingdon; Oxford , Oxfordshire

For more information about the teams and their projects, please go to https://www.ourechochallenge.org.

The Importance of Biodiversity

Native animal and plant species are declining at an alarming rate. The future of our planet and our communities depends on healthy ecosystems with thriving, diverse wildlife populations. Recent studies underscore the need for innovative solutions and action now:

1 million animal and plant species are at risk of extinction.

75 percent of the land environment and some 66 percent of the marine environment have been "significantly altered by human actions."

Up to $577 billion in annual global crops are at risk from pollinator loss.

in annual global crops are at risk from pollinator loss. Since 1970, 50 percent of the world's wildlife has vanished.

Recent research suggests that insect populations have declined by 40 percent globally, and one third are endangered.

