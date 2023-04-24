BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 3 April 2023, has been set at 1.246570, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 4.981669 pence per share (USD dividend 6.21 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 16 May 2023 (to shareholders on the register on 14 April 2023).

Graham Venables

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 649 3432

24 April 2023