Regulatory News:

Aelis Farma (ISIN: FR0014007ZB4 Ticker: AELIS) (Paris:AELIS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of treatments for brain diseases, today announces the publication of an initiation report by Degroof Petercam, an independent Belgian-rooted investment bank.

In the initiation report entitled "High on life", published on April 24, 2023, Degroof Petercam initiates the coverage of the stock with a Buy recommendation and values the company at 20 euros per share.

Next financial event:

Annual General Meeting: May 24, 2023

About Degroof Petercam

Founded in 1871, Degroof Petercam is a Belgian-rooted reference investment house built on more than 150 years of integrated financial knowledge. Being privately owned by family shareholders driven by long-term commitment, we are independent by structure and by nature. We create responsible prosperity for all by opening doors to opportunities and accompanying our private, corporate and institutional clients with expertise.

Clients in over 20 countries trust us for our convictions and for our distinctive combination of services in private banking, asset management, investment banking (corporate finance and global markets) and asset services. Total client assets (under management, under administration and in custody) amount to 86 billion euros (on 31.12.2021).

More than 1,500 experts are committed to our clients through offices in Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Switzerland, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Hong Kong.

For more information: https://www.degroofpetercam.com/en-be

About AELIS FARMA

Founded in Bordeaux in 2013, Aelis Farma is a biopharmaceutical company that is developing a new class of drugs, the Signaling Specific inhibitors of the CB1 receptor of the endocannabinoid system (CB1-SSi). CB1-SSi have been developed by Aelis Farma based on the discovery of a new natural brain defense mechanism by the team led by Dr. Pier Vincenzo Piazza, the Company's CEO, when he was Director of the INSERM Magendie Neurocenter in Bordeaux. By reproducing this natural mechanism, CB1-SSi appear to be capable of selectively inhibiting the disease-related activity of the CB1 receptor without disrupting its normal physiological activity. They thus have significant potential for the treatment of numerous brain diseases.

Aelis Farma is developing two first-in-class clinical-stage drug candidates: AEF0117 for the treatment of disorders due to excessive cannabis use, currently in a phase 2b study in the United States; and AEF0217 for cognitive disorders, including those of Down Syndrome (Trisomy 21), currently in a phase 1/2 study in Spain. The Company also has a portfolio of innovative CB1-SSi for the treatment of other disorders associated with a dysregulation of the activity of the CB1 receptor.

Aelis Farma draws on the talents of more than 20 highly qualified employees.

For more information, visit www.aelisfarma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

ISIN: FR0014007ZB4

Ticker: AELIS

B Compartment of Euronext Paris

Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements

Some information contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, not historical data. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions about Aelis Farma's current and future strategy and the environment in which Aelis Farma operates. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements, or industry results or other events, to differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those set out and described in detail in Chapter 3 "Risk Factors" of Aelis Farma's registration document approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on January 14, 2022, under number I.22-003.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and Aelis Farma expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or corrections to the forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any change in expectations or events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statement is based. Forward-looking information and statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond Aelis Farma's control. Actual results could differ materially from those described in, or implied or projected by, forward-looking information and statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005764/en/

Contacts:

AELIS FARMA

Pier Vincenzo Piazza

CEO

contact@aelisfarma.com

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky/Aurélie Manavarere

Investor Relations

aelis@newcap.eu

+33 1 44 71 94 92

NewCap

Arthur Rouillé

Media Relations

aelis@newcap.fr

+33 1 44 71 00 15