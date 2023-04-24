Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2023) - Several Treaty 9 First Nations and their law firm announce a media advisory on a legal case to end unilateral Crown decision making control. The case says that Treaty 9 (which covers most of Ontario from Timmins north and includes the Ring of Fire area) resulted in a co-jurisdictional regime where both the Crown and Indigenous Governments must consent to impactful resource and land use before it can occur in this large area. As such, things like mining, forestry, land sales, hydro and other developments cannot occur without this dual consent. This case for the first time is a frontal attack on purported Crown authority to be the sole governing power in this land, and puts First Nations on a truly equal footing with the Crown in terms of decision making control.

Chiefs from Plaintiff First Nations will speak, and lawyers for the First Nations will answer questions.

A media package including press release and backgrounder will be issued by April 25, 2023.

MEDIA EVENT DATE AND TIME

April 26, 2023 (9:00 a.m. EST)

MEDIA EVENT LOCATION

NDP Caucus room, Legislative Assembly of Ontario

Room 351, 111 Wellesley St W, Toronto, ON M7A 1A2

MEDIA CONTACT

For more information or for interviews, contact Woodward & Co. Lawyers LLP:

Kate Kempton

Senior Counsel

kkempton@woodwardandcompany.com

Tel: 416-571-6775

Kenji Tokawa

Associate Lawyer

ktokawa@woodwardandcompany.com

Tara McDonald

Associate Lawyer

tmcdonald@woodwardandcompany.com

Lisa Spaven

Legal Assistant

lspaven@woodwardandcompany.com

Tel: 236-361-0670

