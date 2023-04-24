Arbor Day Foundation Invited To Ring Iconic New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell

LINCOLN, NB / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / The Arbor Day Foundation rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange today. This is the second consecutive year the Foundation has been invited to open the markets on Wall Street during the week of the Arbor Day national holiday, which falls this year on Friday, April 28.

"Ringing the New York Stock Exchange opening bell is such a fitting way to kick off our weeklong celebration of the Arbor Day national holiday and we were thrilled to be invited here to take part in such an iconic event," said Katie Loos, President of the Arbor Day Foundation. "We're grateful so many of the companies publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange have partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation to help solve some of the most pressing issues facing people and the planet through trees."

Loos rang the opening bell on behalf of the Foundation. She was joined on the iconic platform that overlooks the trading floor by several Arbor Day Foundation team members and leaders from the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation.

The Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest tree planting nonprofit in the world. It has helped to plant and distribute nearly 500 million trees in more than 50 countries since its founding in 1972. Last year, it announced a goal to plant 500 million more trees by the summer of 2027 with a focus in forests and neighborhoods of greatest need.

The Arbor Day Foundation partners with companies of all sizes - from smaller family businesses to Fortune 50 corporations - looking to meet their sustainability goals through the simple, yet effective solution of tree planting and reforestation work.

This week, the Arbor Day Foundation will plant one tree in a forest every time the hashtag ArborDay is used on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. The popular social media campaign runs through the Arbor Day national holiday on Friday, April 28.

To learn more about how to celebrate Arbor Day by saying "yes" to tree planting, visit arborday.org.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the world's largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees. With a focus in communities and forests of greatest need, the Foundation - alongside its more than 1 million members, supporters and valued partners - has helped to plant nearly 500 million trees in more than 50 countries. Guided by its mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees, the Arbor Day Foundation is committed to unlocking the power of trees to help solve critical issues facing people and the planet. Learn more about the impact of the Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org.

