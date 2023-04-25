DJ Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association Joins Huawei x HKPC ICT Talent Job Fair to Offer Insights in the Logistics Industry

On April 15, 2023, the Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) joined Huawei x HKPC ICT Talent Job Fair with the youth committee members as one of the featured speakers. The event brought together over 19 exhibitors from the ICT industry and corporate partners, offering over 500 job opportunities to fresh graduates, university students, and anyone interested in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry.

"We are thrilled to join the Huawei x HKPC ICT Talent Job Fair and have the opportunity to showcase the potential of the e-commerce logistics industry. Through our youth committee's sharing, we hope to break-through the traditional impression about logistics. We want to show how fun and innovative the modern e-commerce logistics is. We would like to inspire young talents to join this exciting industry, which plays a critical role in Hong Kong's economy." Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) President Suki Cheung stated. HKELA Youth Team also shared their work experience, different job opportunities, and the possible career paths in e-commerce, topics including digital marketing, online sales models, warehousing, automation, international shipping, and networking opportunities.

About Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association

The Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the development of E-Commerce logistics in Hong Kong. Established in 2019, the association aims to enhance the industry's professionalism and standards, foster talent, and promote education in the field.

