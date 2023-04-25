

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to 148.62 against the euro for the first time since December 2014. Also, the yen dropped to 151.53 against the Swiss franc for the first time since January 1980. At yesterday's close, the yen was trading at 148.25 against the euro and 151.11 against the franc.



The yen dropped to a 6-day low of 167.96 against the pound and a 5-day low of 83.07 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 167.54 and 82.79, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 134.42, 90.02 and 99.32 from yesterday's closing quotes of 134.23, 89.81 and 99.13, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 150.00 against the euro, 154.00 against the franc, 173.00 against the pound, 85.00 against the kiwi, 138.00 against the greenback, 92.00 against the aussie and 103.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX