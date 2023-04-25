

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to near 2-week lows of 1.1067 against the euro, 1.2507 against the pound and 0.8863 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1045, 1.2485 and 0.8876, respectively.



Against the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback dropped to a 4-day low of 0.6705 and a 5-day low of 0.6187 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6696 and 0.6166, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 1.3524 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3540.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.12 against the euro, 1.26 against the pound, 0.87 against the franc, 0.68 against the aussie, 0.64 against the kiwi and 1.32 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX