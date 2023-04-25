Das Instrument ADF CH0021218067 EVOLVA HOLDING AG SF-,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.04.2023

The instrument ADF CH0021218067 EVOLVA HOLDING AG SF-,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 26.04.2023



Das Instrument SS6 CA69783Y1034 PAN AMERICAN ENERGY EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.04.2023

The instrument SS6 CA69783Y1034 PAN AMERICAN ENERGY EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.04.2023



Das Instrument UZAA CH0319416936 FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH NA SF10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.04.2023

The instrument UZAA CH0319416936 FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH NA SF10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 26.04.2023



Das Instrument XTXC LU0290359032 XTR.II ITRAXX CR.SWAP 1C ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.04.2023

The instrument XTXC LU0290359032 XTR.II ITRAXX CR.SWAP 1C ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 26.04.2023