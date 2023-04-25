

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The euro rose to 148.62 against the yen for the first time since December 2014. At yesterday's close, the euro was trading at 148.25 against the yen.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the euro advanced to nearly a 2-week high of 1.1067 and a 5-day high of 0.9813 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1045 and 0.9803, respectively.



The euro edged up to 0.8858 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 0.8847.



Against the Australian dollar, the euro climbed to 1.6563 for the first time since 3rd November 2020. At yesterday's close, the euro was trading at 1.6488 against the aussie.



The euro rose to 1.4981 against the Canadian dollar for the first time since 22nd September 2021. At yesterday's close, the euro was trading at 1.4953 against the loonie.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 152.00 against the yen, 1.12 against the greenback, 1.00 against the franc, 0.89 against the pound, 1.68 against the aussie and 1.54 against the loonie.



