Cash position of €3.19 million at December 31, 2022, giving financial visibility up to beginning of 4 th 2024 quarter

2022 sales performance within targets in the European market

New distribution agreements concluded in some high potential markets

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET) (Paris:ALVET) (Brussels:ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, today announces its Full-Year results for the year to December 31, 2022.

The Company also informs its shareholders and the entire financial community of the availability of the preparatory documents for the ordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on June 1, 2023 at 5 p.m. (CEST) at 1070 Brussels, Allée de la Recherche 4.

All documents relating to this general meeting are available on request from the company, or can be consulted on the company's website under Shareholders General Meetings.

Enrico Bastianelli, Chief Executive Officer of TheraVet, stated: Since the IPO of TheraVet in June 2021, we have been committed to deploying therapeutic innovations to treat osteoarticular pathologies in companion animals. Started in June 2022, the execution of our marketing strategy, based on a direct and indirect sales model, has so far met the objectives we set for ourselves in Europe while experiencing certain delays in the United States. We intend, through new agreements, to accelerate the international deployment of our range in high-potential countries.

Full-Year 2022 financial results

€ (Belgian GAAP) December 22 December 21 Revenue 94,037 12,348 Other operating income 1,904,880 2,181,390 Stock of finished goods and work in progress 144,524 54,843 Produced fixed assets 1,507,741 1,930,219 Operating grants 53,508 54,199 Other operating income 199,107 142,129 Total operating income 1,998,917 2,193,738 Purchases and expenses (3,680,826) (3,364,356) COGS (211,396) (63,972) R&D expenses (593,224) (1,152,580) Corporate and listed company related expenses (190,573) (174,932) Marketing Sales expenses (240,268) (199,622) G&A expenses (1,317,502) (1,009,862) Staff expenses (1,124,566) (762,085) Other operating charges (3,297) (1,303) EBITDA (1,681,910) (1,170,618) Depreciation and amortization (1,094,792) (558,294) EBIT (2,776,702) (1,728,912) Financial income 427,044 261,088 Profit/loss for the period before taxes (2,349,658) (1,467,824) Income taxes on the result 34,030 126,974 Net Profit/loss (2,315,628) (1,340,850) Net Cash 3,185,671 5,631,418

Starting in June 2022 with the launch of its new BIOCERA-VET line, TheraVet has continued its commercial deployment in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain and the United State. The Company generated €0.09 million of revenue, mainly in Europe.

A total of 534 units1 of BIOCERA-VET products were sold in Europe, a performance within the sales objectives set by the Company in this market.

In Europe, BIOCERA-VET Osteosarcoma accounted for 15% of total sales, highlighting the potential and the interest generated by innovative orthopedic solutions. Building on this momentum, TheraVet intends to consolidate its position in Europe by partnering with new distributors in Germany and Italy while strengthening its links with its distribution partners in Belgium, France, the United Kingdom and Spain.

In the United States, sales were by direct sales only due to delays in setting up the distribution activities. As of mid-October owing to the ACVS Surgery Summit (American College of Veterinary Surgeons) in Portland, Oregon, direct sales have started to gain traction over the last weeks of the year.

Finally, TheraVet announced the signing of a distribution agreement on February 21, 2023 with Vetpharma, a leading company in the marketing of veterinary products and services, to cover 24 new countries, including new high-potential territories such as the Scandinavian countries, Brazil, South Africa, Australia and Japan. This new agreement makes the BIOCERA-VET range available on five continents while addressing an estimated population of more than 150 million dogs2

The Company also generated €1.51 million of "produced fixed asset" as a result of the activation of research and development expenses related to the BIOCERA-VET and VISCO-VET programs.

The development of preclinical and clinical programs as well as the marketing plan of BIOCERA-VET products are in accordance with the Company development plan as reflected by the "Purchases and expenses" globally aligned with last year expenses

COGS increased by €0.15 million as compared to 2021 as the results of the marketing of the new range of BIOCERA-VET products and sale increase;

increased by €0.15 million as compared to 2021 as the results of the marketing of the new range of BIOCERA-VET products and sale increase; R&D expenses decreased by €0.56 million as compared to 2021, reaching €0.59 million. The decrease is mainly the result of (i) a decrease in the expenses related to VISCO-VET development and GMP manufacturing process validation (€0.39 million in December 2022 as compared to €0.84 million in December 2021) and of (ii) a slightly decrease in BIOCERA-VET development expenses as compared to 2021 expenses (€0.21 million in December 2022 vs €0.29 million in December 2021);

decreased by €0.56 million as compared to 2021, reaching €0.59 million. The decrease is mainly the result of (i) a decrease in the expenses related to VISCO-VET development and GMP manufacturing process validation (€0.39 million in December 2022 as compared to €0.84 million in December 2021) and of (ii) a slightly decrease in BIOCERA-VET development expenses as compared to 2021 expenses (€0.21 million in December 2022 vs €0.29 million in December 2021); Corporate and listed company related expenses increased by €0.02 million as compared to 2021 and related to the agreement with Rotschild&Co (market maker contract) and Degroof Petercam (sponsor research agreement);

increased by €0.02 million as compared to 2021 and related to the agreement with Rotschild&Co (market maker contract) and Degroof Petercam (sponsor research agreement); Marketing Sales expenses increased by €0.04 million as compared to 2021 related to the commercial launch of BIOCERA-VET and the attendance to international and national relevant conferences and congresses;

increased by €0.04 million as compared to 2021 related to the commercial launch of BIOCERA-VET and the attendance to international and national relevant conferences and congresses; G&A expenses increased by €0.31 milllion as compared to 2021 mainly as the results of: the increase of the operational consultants in order to structure and streghten the Company (increase of €0.16 million as compared to 2021); the recruitment of new independant board members to strengthen the Board of the Company.

increased by €0.31 milllion as compared to 2021 mainly as the results of: Staff expenses increased to €0.36 million as compared to 2021 as result of the strenghtening of the Company organization.

Finally, the amortization of development expenses related to the BIOCERA-VET and VISCO-VET programs results in an operating loss of €2.8 million and a net loss of €2.3 million.

The Company's cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2022 amounted at €3.19 million, allowing it to fund operation at least until the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2024.

Operational hightlights

On March 28, 2023, the Company released an update on its development and product portfolio strategy. The full information is available through the following link.

Annual Report 2022

The 2022 annual report ended December 31, 2022 will be published on April 25, 2023 and will be available on the Company's website, www.theravet-finances.com.

The statutory auditor has issued an unmodified report dated April 25, 2023 on the Company's annual accounts as of and for the year 2022 ended December 31, 2022, and has confirmed that the accounting data reported in the accompanying press release is consistent, in all material respects, with the accounts from which it has been derived.

Financial calendar 2023

Ordinary General Meeting: June 1st, 2023

Half-year activity update: July 11, 2023

Half year financial results: September 6, 2023

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary in South Carolina.

For more information, visit the TheraVet website or follow us on LinkedInFacebookTwitter

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, the safety and clinical activity of TheraVet's pipelines and financial condition, results of operation and business outlook. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, those listed and fully described in the "Risk Factors" section in the Annual Report. TheraVet expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.

Statements of operations and comprehensive loss

31.12.2022 31.12.2021 Operating 1.998.916 2.193.738 Revenue 94.037 12.348 Stocks of finished goods and work and contracts in progress: increase (decrease) 144.524 54.843 Produced fixed assets 1.507.741 1.930.219 Other operating income 252.615 196.327 Non-recurring operating charges Operating charges 4.775.618 3.922.649 Goods for resale, raw materials and consumables 211.396 63.972 Purchases 146.696 206.459 Stock: increase/decrease 64.700 -142.487 Services and other goods 2.341.568 2.536.995 Remuneration, social security costs and pensions (+)/(-) 1.124.566 762.085 Amortisations of and other amounts written down on formation expenses, intangible and tangible fixed assets 908.651 558.294 Increase, decrease in amounts written off stocks contracts in progress and trade debtors: appropriations (write-backs) (+)/(-) 186.141 Provisions for risks and charges appropriations (uses and write-backs) (+)/(-) Other operating charges 3.297 1.303 Operation charges carried to assets as restructuring costs Non-recurring operating charges Operating profit (loss) (+)/(-) (2.776.702) (1.728.912) 31.12.2022 31.12.2021 Financial income 473.836 310.197 Recurring financial income 473.836 310.197 Income from financial fixed assets 10.067 9.481 Other financial income 463.768 300.716 Non-recurring financial income Financial charges 46.792 49.109 Recurring financial charges 46.792 49.109 Interest and other debt charges 30.009 26.452 Other financial charges 16.782 22.657 Non-recurring financial charges Profit (loss) for the period before taxes (+)/(-) (2.349.658) (1.467.824) Transfer from postponed taxes Transfer to postponed taxes Income taxes (+)/(-) (34.030) (126.974) Taxes 13.591 2.596 Adjustment of income taxes and write-back of provisions 47.621 129.570 Profit (loss) for the period (+)/(-) (2.315.628) (1.340.850) Transfer from untaxed reserves Transfer to untaxed reserves Profit (loss) for the period available for appropriation (+)/(-) (2.315.628) (1.340.850)

Profit (loss) for the period (+)/(-) (2.315.628) Profit (loss) per share for the period (+)/(-) Direct (0.718) Profit (loss) per share for the period (+)/(-) Diluted (0.716)

Statement of Financial Position

ASSETS 31.12.2022 31.12.2021 FORMATION EXPENSES 635.415 818.975 FIXED ASSETS 5.306.204 4.476.839 Intangible fixed assets 5.084.070 4.263.509 Tangible fixed assets 28.578 29.841 Land and buildings Plant, machinery and equipment 23.064 20.401 Furniture and vehicles 5.514 9.440 Leasing and other rights Other tangible fixed assets Tangible assets under construction and advance payments made Financial fixed assets 193.556 183.489 Affiliated companies 181.631 171.564 Participating interests 8.749 8.749 Amounts receivable 172.882 162.815 Other financial fixed assets 11.925 11.925 Amounts receivable and cash guarantees 11.925 11.925 CURRENT ASSETS 3.560.167 6.155.650 Amounts receivable after more than one year Trade debtors Other amounts receivable Stocks and contracts in progress 91.013 197.330 Stocks 91.013 197.330 Raw materials and consumables 0 25.607 Work in progress 13.226 45.576 Finished goods 0 9.268 Goods purchased for resale 77.787 116.880 Contract in progress Amounts receivable within one year 235.098 279.243 Trade debtors 34.019 6.916 Other amounts receivable 201.079 272.327 Current investments Cash at bank and in hand 3.185.671 5.631.418 Deferred charges and accrued income 48.385 47.659 TOTAL ASSETS 9.501.785 11.451.463

LIABILITIES 31.12.2022 31.12.2021 EQUITY 7.521.135 9.647.627 Contributions 10.172.459 10.172.459 Available 322.394 322.394 Issued capital 322.394 322.394 Beyond capital 9.850.065 9.850.065 Share premium account 9.850.065 9.850.065 Revaluation surplues Reserves Legal reserve Reserve not available In respect of own shares held Others Untaxed reserves Available reserves Accumulated profits (+)/ losses (-) (4.272.294) (1.956.667) Investment grants 1.620.971 1.431.835 PROVISIONS AND DEFERRED TAXES Provisions for liabilities and charges Deferred taxes AMOUNT PAYABLE 1.980.651 1.803.836 Amounts payable after more than one year 897.058 909.568 Financial debts 897.058 909.568 Subordinated loans 37.500 62.500 Other loans 859.558 847.068 Trade debts Advances received on contracts in progress Other amounts payable Amounts payable within one year 1.075.548 884.468 Current potion of amounts payable after more than one year 151.033 92.055 Financial debts Credit institutions Other loans Trade debts 136.156 540.165 Suppliers 136.156 540.165 Bills of exchange payable Advances received on contracts in progress Taxes, remuneration and social security 239.943 173.004 Taxes 28.527 16.674 Remuneration and social security 211.415 156.330 Other amounts payable 548.415 79.245 Accruals and deferred income 8.045 9.800 TOTAL LIABILITIES 9.501.785 11.451.463

Cash Flow Statement

Cash flow Statement 31.12.2022 31.12.2021 Free cashflow (1.404.282) (869.908) Net cash used in operations 373.092 (339.325) Net cash (used in)/from investing activities (1.554.457) (3.094.450) Net cash (used in)/from financing activities 139.900 7.767.640 Net cash (decrease)/increase (2.445.747) 3.463.956 cash cash equivalents at opening 5.631.418 2.167.461 cash cash equivalents at closing 3.185.671 5.631.418

1 Including Elvetis first binding order as per the agreement signed in December 2022; invoiced in 2023

2 1 to 2% of the dog population is subjected to orthopedic surgeries each year, from which 10 to 20% requires a bone graft. 20 to 50% of bone grafts are bone subsititutes such as BIOCERA-VET depending on veterinary surgeon preferences, availability of autograft or other bone substitutes. However, these estimates based on EU US epidemiological data can also be impacted by the number for veterinary surgeons, access to operating rooms and surgical equipment, by the owner awareness of treatments, price and affordability of procedures, owner willingness to pay, insurance coverage, etc

