Groupe OKwind (FR0013439627 ALOKW), which is specialized in the design, manufacture and sale of intelligent energy generation and management systems dedicated to self-consumption, announces that it has been informed by a group of historical shareholders (the "Selling Shareholders") of the completion of the sale of 493,945 Groupe OKwind shares at a price of 18.20 euros per share, representing 6% of the share capital, to institutional investors through a private placement and to individuals in France via a public offering on the PrimaryBid platform.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE TRANSACTION

The Selling Shareholders have thus sold 493,945 of Groupe OKwind's shares through:

a private placement by accelerated book building ("ABB") with institutional investors in France and in Europe, managed by the Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, for 466,500 shares, i.e. 94.4% of the transaction, and

- a public offering to individual investors in France via the PrimaryBid platform, for 27,445 shares, i.e. 5.6% of the transaction.

After the settlement-delivery of the shares sold, scheduled on April 27, 2023, the Selling Shareholders will hold 4,037,770 of Groupe OKwind's shares, corresponding to 49.0% of the share capital and 58.7% of the voting rights of Groupe OKwind, and will therefore retain control of Groupe OKwind.

Following the sale of these 493,945 of Groupe OKwind's shares, the free float is therefore increased to 32.9% of the share capital.

As a reminder, the Selling Shareholders, including the companies LOUISM1, NACIA2, Mr. Daniel Heulot, Indivision Heulot, Mr. Hervé PASQUIER and the companies PASSI3 and KILTRAN4, have entered into a 6-month lock-up agreement with the Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, on 100% of the shares they hold at the end of the sale operation.

IMPACT OF THE TRANSACTION ON THE SHAREHOLDER BASE

Before the transaction After the transaction Shares % of capital Voting rights % Voting rights Shares % of capital Voting rights % Voting rights LOUISM 1 282 343 15,6% 2 535 364 18,0% 1 117 695 13,6% 2 206 067 16,2% Others Family Maurice 274 952 3,3% 549 339 3,9% 274 952 3,3% 549 339 4,0% NACIA 614 677 7,5% 1 215 299 8,6% 538 502 6,5% 1 062 949 7,8% PASSI 593 480 7,2% 1 173 390 8,3% 581 180 7,1% 1 148 790 8,4% KILTRAN 257 882 3,1% 509 867 3,6% 219 795 2,7% 433 693 3,2% Hervé PASQUIER 275 544 3,3% 544 788 3,9% 237 457 2,9% 468 614 3,4% Others Family Sallé 76 438 0,9% 151 180 1,1% 76 438 0,9% 151 180 1,1% Daniel Heulot 816 733 9,9% 1 608 587 11,4% 698 067 8,5% 1 396 135 10,2% Indivision Heulot 279748 3,4% 559 496 4,0% 233765,2 2,8% 467 530 3,4% Others Family Heulot 59 918 0,7% 109 746 0,8% 59 918 0,7% 109 746 0,8% Sub-total Selling Shareholders 4 531 715 55,0% 8 957 056 63,5% 4 037 770 49,0% 7 994 045 58,7% Other historical shareholders 1 482 941 18,0% 2 921 265 20,7% 1 482 941 18,0% 2 921 265 21,4% Floating 2 217 770 26,9% 2 217 770 15,7% 2 711 715 32,9% 2 711 715 19,9% Total 8 232 426 100,0% 14 096 091 100,0% 8 232 426 100,0% 13 627 025 100,0%

INTERMEDIARIES

In the framework of the Transaction, Portzamparc (BNP Paribas Group) and TP ICAP are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. D'hoir Beaufre Associés is acting as Legal Counsel.

About Groupe OKwind

Founded in 2009 by Louis Maurice, Chairman and CEO, Groupe OKwind develops solutions for the production and consumption of green energy in short supply chains. Our comprehensive approach, combining energy generation and management, aims to strengthen energy autonomy and thus accelerate the ecological transition. Thanks to its unique technological ecosystem, Groupe OKwind enables self-consumption to assert itself as a new avenue for energy. A solution that can be quickly deployed, managed in real time and at a competitive price, without subsidies. Every day, we work to deploy local, low-carbon, fixed-cost energy for professionals and individuals. In 2022, Groupe OKwind generated consolidated revenues of €41.8 million and today has 164 employees, with more than 3,280 installations throughout France.

For more information: www.okwind.fr

1 Company controlled by Louis MAURICE

2 Company controlled by Frederic SALLE

3 Company controlled by Frederic SALLE, Franck PASQUIER and Hervé PASQUIER

4 Company controlled by Franck PASQUIER

