Dienstag, 25.04.2023
Neue Rallye losgetreten: Nach gestern jetzt hier rein? – Kursvervierfachung Teil 2?
WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057
Frankfurt
24.04.23
21:49 Uhr
63,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
ACCESSWIRE
25.04.2023 | 08:02
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Apr 25

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / The Company announces that on 24 April 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:24 April 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:236,810
Lowest price paid per share:£ 55.5000
Highest price paid per share:£ 56.2000
Average price paid per share:£ 55.8885

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,924,301 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 236,810 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 24 April 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

120,143

65,013

35,843

15,811

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 56.2000

£ 56.2000

£ 56.1800

£ 56.1800

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 55.5000

£ 55.5000

£ 55.5200

£ 55.5000

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 55.8813

£ 55.9023

£ 55.8825

£ 55.9007

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2943X_1-2023-4-24.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751043/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Apr-25

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
