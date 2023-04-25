RFMW, a specialized distributor of RF, microwave, and power products, announced today the closing of its acquisition of MRC Gigacomp (MRCG) and MRC Components (MRCC) in Germany, effective April 1, 2023. The new company has begun its transition to be fully integrated into the RFMW brand. RFMW will add the MRC Components to its power management offerings and the MRC Gigacomp products to its RF and Microwave product portfolio.

The acquisition of MRCG and MRCC expands RFMW's capabilities in Europe, adding a warehouse facility in Germany and a team of experienced professionals with a deep understanding of RF, microwave, and power technologies. This acquisition strengthens RFMW's position in the European market and gives customers access to a broader range of products and services.

"We are excited to welcome MRCG and MRCC to the RFMW family," said Joel Levine, President, and CEO of RFMW. "This acquisition represents a significant step forward for our company and allows us to serve our customers in Europe better."

MRCG and MRCC have provided high-quality RF and microwave products to European customers for over 30 years. The addition of MRCG's sales and distribution capabilities and MRCC's product lines will allow RFMW to provide customers with even more customized solutions.

"We are thrilled to join forces with RFMW," said Frank Lauber, managing director of MRC Gigacomp. "Together, we will be able to offer our customers an expanded product portfolio, superior customer service, and faster delivery times."

RFMW and MRC will work together to ensure a smooth customer, supplier, and employee transition.

About RFMW

RFMW is a specialty electronics distribution company focused exclusively on serving customers that require RF, microwave, and power components and semiconductors, as well as component engineering support. The company continues to expand its list of products from selective suppliers with RF, microwave, and power management leaders. RFMW deploys a highly experienced, technically skilled team to assist customers with component selection and fulfillment. Acquired by TTI, Inc. in 2018, RFMW joins the Exponential Technology Group (XTG), a collection of electronic component distributors and design engineering firms that collaborate to enable the development of modern technologies. XTG is a subsidiary of TTI Inc's family of specialists: TTI, INC, Mouser Electronics, and Sager Electronic.

To learn more about RFMW, visit the Website at www.rfmw.com, or call us at 1.877.FOR.RFMW (367- 7369), or via e-mail at info@rfmw.com.

About MRC Gigacomp and MRC Components

MRC Gigacomp and MRC Components are leading distributors of RF and microwave products in Germany. With over 25 years of experience, MRCG and MRCC offer European customers a wide range of products and services. For more information, please visit www.mrc-gigacomp.de and www.mrccomponents.com.

