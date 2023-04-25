Anzeige
WKN: A1XEY8 | ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Dow Jones News
RM plc: Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

DJ RM plc: Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting 25-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

25 April 2023

RM plc

("RM")

Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

RM announces that the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") has today been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, where it will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, 25 May 2023 at 142B Park Drive, Milton Park, Milton, Abingdon, Oxfordshire, OX14 4SE.

The Notice of AGM is available on RM's website at www.rmplc.com.

Hard copies of the Notice of AGM have been posted to those RM shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications.

Notes: 1. References to times are to London Time. 2. If any of the above times or dates should change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified toshareholders by an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service.

For more information, please contact:

Howard Rubenstein

Company Secretary

RM plc

Hrubenstein@rm.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  239150 
EQS News ID:  1615607 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1615607&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
