Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 25-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

25 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 24 April 2023 it purchased a total of 169,636 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 113,720 55,916 Number of ordinary shares purchased EUR1.0340 GBP0.9130 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0180 GBP0.9010 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0284 GBP0.9097

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 681,828,448 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,285 1.0240 XDUB 09:30:01 00027636191TRDU1 2,456 1.0240 XDUB 09:30:01 00027636190TRDU1 1,369 1.0240 XDUB 09:30:01 00027636189TRDU1 1,369 1.0240 XDUB 09:30:01 00027636188TRDU1 831 1.0200 XDUB 09:51:44 00027636429TRDU1 279 1.0200 XDUB 09:51:44 00027636428TRDU1 118 1.0200 XDUB 09:51:44 00027636427TRDU1 1,292 1.0200 XDUB 09:57:41 00027636463TRDU1 321 1.0200 XDUB 10:03:46 00027636501TRDU1 217 1.0200 XDUB 10:03:46 00027636500TRDU1 735 1.0200 XDUB 10:03:46 00027636499TRDU1 206 1.0200 XDUB 10:10:00 00027636692TRDU1 134 1.0200 XDUB 10:10:00 00027636691TRDU1 388 1.0200 XDUB 10:11:25 00027636696TRDU1 427 1.0200 XDUB 10:13:16 00027636707TRDU1 975 1.0200 XDUB 10:13:16 00027636706TRDU1 1,472 1.0220 XDUB 10:41:23 00027636951TRDU1 1,978 1.0220 XDUB 10:41:23 00027636950TRDU1 8,214 1.0300 XDUB 11:14:47 00027637445TRDU1 220 1.0280 XDUB 11:15:26 00027637454TRDU1 657 1.0300 XDUB 11:26:23 00027637562TRDU1 2,054 1.0300 XDUB 11:26:23 00027637561TRDU1 1,236 1.0300 XDUB 11:33:46 00027637629TRDU1 301 1.0280 XDUB 11:33:46 00027637634TRDU1 928 1.0280 XDUB 11:33:46 00027637633TRDU1 2,634 1.0280 XDUB 11:33:46 00027637632TRDU1 1,378 1.0260 XDUB 12:00:01 00027637781TRDU1 626 1.0240 XDUB 12:07:46 00027637876TRDU1 508 1.0240 XDUB 12:07:46 00027637875TRDU1 1 1.0240 XDUB 12:07:46 00027637874TRDU1 817 1.0240 XDUB 12:14:17 00027637905TRDU1 508 1.0240 XDUB 12:14:17 00027637904TRDU1 90 1.0260 XDUB 12:29:48 00027638007TRDU1 349 1.0280 XDUB 12:35:26 00027638035TRDU1 38 1.0280 XDUB 12:35:26 00027638034TRDU1 167 1.0300 XDUB 12:40:40 00027638081TRDU1 3,931 1.0300 XDUB 12:40:40 00027638082TRDU1 90 1.0320 XDUB 13:09:04 00027638229TRDU1 248 1.0320 XDUB 13:33:49 00027638329TRDU1 320 1.0320 XDUB 13:33:49 00027638328TRDU1 190 1.0320 XDUB 13:33:53 00027638331TRDU1 83 1.0320 XDUB 13:33:53 00027638330TRDU1 494 1.0320 XDUB 13:34:00 00027638332TRDU1 4,094 1.0320 XDUB 14:10:22 00027638671TRDU1 13,868 1.0340 XDUB 14:10:22 00027638676TRDU1 1,500 1.0340 XDUB 14:10:22 00027638675TRDU1 391 1.0340 XDUB 14:10:22 00027638674TRDU1 335 1.0340 XDUB 14:10:22 00027638673TRDU1 1,378 1.0340 XDUB 14:10:22 00027638672TRDU1 1,239 1.0340 XDUB 14:27:45 00027638809TRDU1 1,431 1.0340 XDUB 14:31:42 00027638853TRDU1 1,367 1.0340 XDUB 14:35:50 00027638965TRDU1 1,486 1.0340 XDUB 14:38:20 00027638989TRDU1 1,427 1.0340 XDUB 14:40:59 00027639022TRDU1 1,303 1.0340 XDUB 14:43:42 00027639139TRDU1 50 1.0340 XDUB 14:43:42 00027639136TRDU1 1,252 1.0340 XDUB 14:46:12 00027639164TRDU1 1,353 1.0340 XDUB 14:48:46 00027639210TRDU1 1,360 1.0340 XDUB 14:51:35 00027639226TRDU1 1,269 1.0340 XDUB 14:54:25 00027639256TRDU1 5,206 1.0320 XDUB 14:55:48 00027639262TRDU1 890 1.0300 XDUB 15:04:29 00027639304TRDU1 1,255 1.0300 XDUB 15:04:29 00027639303TRDU1 123 1.0300 XDUB 15:04:29 00027639302TRDU1 980 1.0300 XDUB 15:04:29 00027639301TRDU1 346 1.0300 XDUB 15:04:29 00027639300TRDU1 133 1.0300 XDUB 15:04:29 00027639305TRDU1 78 1.0280 XDUB 15:07:53 00027639326TRDU1 236 1.0280 XDUB 15:07:53 00027639325TRDU1 227 1.0280 XDUB 15:07:53 00027639323TRDU1 824 1.0280 XDUB 15:12:54 00027639550TRDU1 1,385 1.0280 XDUB 15:12:54 00027639548TRDU1 5,316 1.0300 XDUB 15:24:48 00027639623TRDU1 1,280 1.0300 XDUB 15:24:48 00027639622TRDU1 1,478 1.0280 XDUB 15:29:46 00027639671TRDU1 1,112 1.0260 XDUB 15:33:52 00027639725TRDU1 266 1.0260 XDUB 15:33:52 00027639724TRDU1 1,116 1.0260 XDUB 15:37:04 00027639821TRDU1 366 1.0260 XDUB 15:37:04 00027639820TRDU1 517 1.0260 XDUB 15:51:04 00027640130TRDU1 510 1.0260 XDUB 15:51:04 00027640129TRDU1 712 1.0200 XDUB 15:53:46 00027640221TRDU1 1,430 1.0200 XDUB 15:53:46 00027640218TRDU1 2,455 1.0200 XDUB 15:53:46 00027640217TRDU1 341 1.0180 XDUB 16:04:56 00027640384TRDU1 829 1.0180 XDUB 16:04:56 00027640383TRDU1 137 1.0180 XDUB 16:04:56 00027640382TRDU1 348 1.0180 XDUB 16:07:51 00027640457TRDU1 1,234 1.0180 XDUB 16:08:35 00027640461TRDU1 1,435 1.0180 XDUB 16:11:25 00027640498TRDU1 1,454 1.0180 XDUB 16:14:41 00027640559TRDU1 445 1.0180 XDUB 16:17:09 00027640634TRDU1 877 1.0180 XDUB 16:17:09 00027640633TRDU1 1,342 1.0180 XDUB 16:19:08 00027640707TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 9,560 0.9100 XLON 10:52:00 00027637074TRDU1 90 0.9100 XLON 11:09:12 00027637402TRDU1 2,283 0.9130 XLON 11:14:45 00027637444TRDU1 828 0.9100 XLON 11:33:46 00027637631TRDU1 3,352 0.9100 XLON 11:33:46 00027637630TRDU1 18 0.9110 XLON 15:04:30 00027639306TRDU1 1,158 0.9110 XLON 15:07:53 00027639321TRDU1 1,468 0.9110 XLON 15:07:53 00027639320TRDU1 2,771 0.9110 XLON 15:07:53 00027639324TRDU1 1,643 0.9110 XLON 15:07:53 00027639322TRDU1 135 0.9110 XLON 15:07:53 00027639328TRDU1 490 0.9110 XLON 15:07:53 00027639327TRDU1 3,352 0.9110 XLON 15:12:54 00027639549TRDU1 3,352 0.9110 XLON 15:13:04 00027639551TRDU1 519 0.9110 XLON 15:13:04 00027639552TRDU1 470 0.9110 XLON 15:13:05 00027639553TRDU1 3,352 0.9110 XLON 15:13:05 00027639554TRDU1 7,964 0.9120 XLON 15:29:46 00027639670TRDU1 2,728 0.9090 XLON 15:31:29 00027639698TRDU1 3,857 0.9090 XLON 15:31:29 00027639697TRDU1 1,779 0.9030 XLON 15:53:10 00027640201TRDU1 2,054 0.9030 XLON 15:53:13 00027640207TRDU1 290 0.9030 XLON 15:53:13 00027640206TRDU1 2,403 0.9010 XLON 16:21:56 00027640805TRDU1

