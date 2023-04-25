Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye losgetreten: Nach gestern jetzt hier rein? – Kursvervierfachung Teil 2?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
25.04.23
10:28 Uhr
1,034 Euro
-0,006
-0,58 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0121,04010:51
Dow Jones News
25.04.2023 | 08:31
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 25-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

25 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 24 April 2023 it purchased a total of 169,636 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            113,720     55,916 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0340     GBP0.9130 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0180     GBP0.9010 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0284     GBP0.9097

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 681,828,448 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,285      1.0240        XDUB     09:30:01      00027636191TRDU1 
2,456      1.0240        XDUB     09:30:01      00027636190TRDU1 
1,369      1.0240        XDUB     09:30:01      00027636189TRDU1 
1,369      1.0240        XDUB     09:30:01      00027636188TRDU1 
831       1.0200        XDUB     09:51:44      00027636429TRDU1 
279       1.0200        XDUB     09:51:44      00027636428TRDU1 
118       1.0200        XDUB     09:51:44      00027636427TRDU1 
1,292      1.0200        XDUB     09:57:41      00027636463TRDU1 
321       1.0200        XDUB     10:03:46      00027636501TRDU1 
217       1.0200        XDUB     10:03:46      00027636500TRDU1 
735       1.0200        XDUB     10:03:46      00027636499TRDU1 
206       1.0200        XDUB     10:10:00      00027636692TRDU1 
134       1.0200        XDUB     10:10:00      00027636691TRDU1 
388       1.0200        XDUB     10:11:25      00027636696TRDU1 
427       1.0200        XDUB     10:13:16      00027636707TRDU1 
975       1.0200        XDUB     10:13:16      00027636706TRDU1 
1,472      1.0220        XDUB     10:41:23      00027636951TRDU1 
1,978      1.0220        XDUB     10:41:23      00027636950TRDU1 
8,214      1.0300        XDUB     11:14:47      00027637445TRDU1 
220       1.0280        XDUB     11:15:26      00027637454TRDU1 
657       1.0300        XDUB     11:26:23      00027637562TRDU1 
2,054      1.0300        XDUB     11:26:23      00027637561TRDU1 
1,236      1.0300        XDUB     11:33:46      00027637629TRDU1 
301       1.0280        XDUB     11:33:46      00027637634TRDU1 
928       1.0280        XDUB     11:33:46      00027637633TRDU1 
2,634      1.0280        XDUB     11:33:46      00027637632TRDU1 
1,378      1.0260        XDUB     12:00:01      00027637781TRDU1 
626       1.0240        XDUB     12:07:46      00027637876TRDU1 
508       1.0240        XDUB     12:07:46      00027637875TRDU1 
1        1.0240        XDUB     12:07:46      00027637874TRDU1 
817       1.0240        XDUB     12:14:17      00027637905TRDU1 
508       1.0240        XDUB     12:14:17      00027637904TRDU1 
90        1.0260        XDUB     12:29:48      00027638007TRDU1 
349       1.0280        XDUB     12:35:26      00027638035TRDU1 
38        1.0280        XDUB     12:35:26      00027638034TRDU1 
167       1.0300        XDUB     12:40:40      00027638081TRDU1 
3,931      1.0300        XDUB     12:40:40      00027638082TRDU1 
90        1.0320        XDUB     13:09:04      00027638229TRDU1 
248       1.0320        XDUB     13:33:49      00027638329TRDU1 
320       1.0320        XDUB     13:33:49      00027638328TRDU1 
190       1.0320        XDUB     13:33:53      00027638331TRDU1 
83        1.0320        XDUB     13:33:53      00027638330TRDU1 
494       1.0320        XDUB     13:34:00      00027638332TRDU1 
4,094      1.0320        XDUB     14:10:22      00027638671TRDU1 
13,868      1.0340        XDUB     14:10:22      00027638676TRDU1 
1,500      1.0340        XDUB     14:10:22      00027638675TRDU1 
391       1.0340        XDUB     14:10:22      00027638674TRDU1 
335       1.0340        XDUB     14:10:22      00027638673TRDU1 
1,378      1.0340        XDUB     14:10:22      00027638672TRDU1 
1,239      1.0340        XDUB     14:27:45      00027638809TRDU1 
1,431      1.0340        XDUB     14:31:42      00027638853TRDU1 
1,367      1.0340        XDUB     14:35:50      00027638965TRDU1 
1,486      1.0340        XDUB     14:38:20      00027638989TRDU1 
1,427      1.0340        XDUB     14:40:59      00027639022TRDU1 
1,303      1.0340        XDUB     14:43:42      00027639139TRDU1 
50        1.0340        XDUB     14:43:42      00027639136TRDU1 
1,252      1.0340        XDUB     14:46:12      00027639164TRDU1 
1,353      1.0340        XDUB     14:48:46      00027639210TRDU1 
1,360      1.0340        XDUB     14:51:35      00027639226TRDU1 
1,269      1.0340        XDUB     14:54:25      00027639256TRDU1 
5,206      1.0320        XDUB     14:55:48      00027639262TRDU1 
890       1.0300        XDUB     15:04:29      00027639304TRDU1 
1,255      1.0300        XDUB     15:04:29      00027639303TRDU1 
123       1.0300        XDUB     15:04:29      00027639302TRDU1 
980       1.0300        XDUB     15:04:29      00027639301TRDU1 
346       1.0300        XDUB     15:04:29      00027639300TRDU1 
133       1.0300        XDUB     15:04:29      00027639305TRDU1 
78        1.0280        XDUB     15:07:53      00027639326TRDU1 
236       1.0280        XDUB     15:07:53      00027639325TRDU1 
227       1.0280        XDUB     15:07:53      00027639323TRDU1 
824       1.0280        XDUB     15:12:54      00027639550TRDU1 
1,385      1.0280        XDUB     15:12:54      00027639548TRDU1 
5,316      1.0300        XDUB     15:24:48      00027639623TRDU1 
1,280      1.0300        XDUB     15:24:48      00027639622TRDU1 
1,478      1.0280        XDUB     15:29:46      00027639671TRDU1 
1,112      1.0260        XDUB     15:33:52      00027639725TRDU1 
266       1.0260        XDUB     15:33:52      00027639724TRDU1 
1,116      1.0260        XDUB     15:37:04      00027639821TRDU1 
366       1.0260        XDUB     15:37:04      00027639820TRDU1 
517       1.0260        XDUB     15:51:04      00027640130TRDU1 
510       1.0260        XDUB     15:51:04      00027640129TRDU1 
712       1.0200        XDUB     15:53:46      00027640221TRDU1 
1,430      1.0200        XDUB     15:53:46      00027640218TRDU1 
2,455      1.0200        XDUB     15:53:46      00027640217TRDU1 
341       1.0180        XDUB     16:04:56      00027640384TRDU1 
829       1.0180        XDUB     16:04:56      00027640383TRDU1 
137       1.0180        XDUB     16:04:56      00027640382TRDU1 
348       1.0180        XDUB     16:07:51      00027640457TRDU1 
1,234      1.0180        XDUB     16:08:35      00027640461TRDU1 
1,435      1.0180        XDUB     16:11:25      00027640498TRDU1 
1,454      1.0180        XDUB     16:14:41      00027640559TRDU1 
445       1.0180        XDUB     16:17:09      00027640634TRDU1 
877       1.0180        XDUB     16:17:09      00027640633TRDU1 
1,342      1.0180        XDUB     16:19:08      00027640707TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
9,560      0.9100        XLON     10:52:00      00027637074TRDU1 
90        0.9100        XLON     11:09:12      00027637402TRDU1 
2,283      0.9130        XLON     11:14:45      00027637444TRDU1 
828       0.9100        XLON     11:33:46      00027637631TRDU1 
3,352      0.9100        XLON     11:33:46      00027637630TRDU1 
18        0.9110        XLON     15:04:30      00027639306TRDU1 
1,158      0.9110        XLON     15:07:53      00027639321TRDU1 
1,468      0.9110        XLON     15:07:53      00027639320TRDU1 
2,771      0.9110        XLON     15:07:53      00027639324TRDU1 
1,643      0.9110        XLON     15:07:53      00027639322TRDU1 
135       0.9110        XLON     15:07:53      00027639328TRDU1 
490       0.9110        XLON     15:07:53      00027639327TRDU1 
3,352      0.9110        XLON     15:12:54      00027639549TRDU1 
3,352      0.9110        XLON     15:13:04      00027639551TRDU1 
519       0.9110        XLON     15:13:04      00027639552TRDU1 
470       0.9110        XLON     15:13:05      00027639553TRDU1 
3,352      0.9110        XLON     15:13:05      00027639554TRDU1 
7,964      0.9120        XLON     15:29:46      00027639670TRDU1 
2,728      0.9090        XLON     15:31:29      00027639698TRDU1 
3,857      0.9090        XLON     15:31:29      00027639697TRDU1 
1,779      0.9030        XLON     15:53:10      00027640201TRDU1 
2,054      0.9030        XLON     15:53:13      00027640207TRDU1 
290       0.9030        XLON     15:53:13      00027640206TRDU1 
2,403      0.9010        XLON     16:21:56      00027640805TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  239152 
EQS News ID:  1615629 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1615629&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.